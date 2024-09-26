Run the ball, control the clock and take a lot of deep shots. That's been their MO so far and you know Bobby Petrino will want to go for the throat in this one, so it stands to reason they won't change much up.

The Arkansas offense is potent, to be sure, but it's not as good as the numbers indicate. They had 1,335 yards of total offense against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a very sad Oklahoma State defense; since then, they've had a combined 761 against UAB and Auburn -- neither of whom are world-beaters.

But the running game, with Jackson in the lead, is unquestionably potent. While Green gets all the attention, Jackson has been their saving grace; his 147 yards at nearly 10 yards a carry against UAB may have been the difference in that game. He's big, he's physical and he's going to run right at you.

Green is eerily similar in many respects to Marcel Reed. He's tall, lanky and can really run when he needs to. He's also got a big arm and likes to crank it deep. After two huge games to start the year, though, he's tailed off in the last two, completing just 43.3% of his passes for 312 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. But with Armstrong, Sategna (a former A&M commit) and Broden, he has three receivers who can go get it when he throws deep. Add in tight end Luke Hasz, who was having a great season last year before he got hurt in this game, and the Razorbacks have some weapons. After watching what Harold Fannin did to the Aggies last weekend, I would expect there are a few plays for Hasz in this week's playbook.

In spite of the big numbers, the offensive line has not been especially good. Green has been on the run quite a bit, especially last weekend against Auburn when he was sacked three times anyway. There's concern about the right side of their line, which is not a good thing when Shemar Turner and either Shemar Stewart or Nic Scourton is lined up opposite you.

But you think the Razorbacks care? No. They're like Petrino and they're going to do their thing. It's up to A&M to stop it.