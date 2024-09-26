Arkansas' offense vs. A&M's defense
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28
Weather: Domed stadium; 72 degrees and air conditioned
TV: ESPN; Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor
Arkansas depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
10
|
Tylen Green
|
RS-Jr.-TR.
|
6-6
|
230
|
3
|
Malachi Singleton
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|
15
|
KJ Jackson
|
Fr.
|
6-4
|
219
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
22
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-2
|
233
|
20
|
Rodney Hill
|
RS-So.
|
5-10
|
186
|
0
|
Braylen Russell
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
253
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
7
|
Luke Hasz
|
So.
|
6-3
|
241
|
8
|
Ty Washington
|
RS-So.
|
6-4
|
249
|
30
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-3
|
245
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
2
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-4
|
202
|
82
|
Monte Harrison
|
Fr.
|
6-3
|
230
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
6
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
RS-So.
|
5-11
|
185
|
4
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
217
|
89
|
Khafre Brown
|
RS-Sr.
|
6
|
203
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Tyrone Broden
|
RS-Sr.-TR.
|
6-7
|
200
|
11
|
Jordan Anthony
|
RS-So.-TR.
|
5-10
|
162
|
OR 17
|
CJ Brown
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
193
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
55
|
Fernando Carmona Jr.
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5
|
322
|
76
|
E'Marion Harris
|
RS-So.
|
6-7
|
300
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
76
|
E'Marion Harris
|
RS-So.
|
6-7
|
300
|
73
|
Brooks Edmonson
|
RS-So.
|
6-4
|
313
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
63
|
Addison Nichols
|
RS-So.
|
6-5
|
329
|
56
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-3
|
306
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
72
|
Joshua Braun
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-6
|
338
|
53
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-5
|
324
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
54
|
Keyshawn Blackstock
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5
|
319
|
78
|
Joe More
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-5
|
311
Texas A&M depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
11
|
Nic Scourton
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
285
|
94
|
Josh Celiscar
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
265
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Shemar Turner
|
Sr.
|
6-4
|
300
|
99
|
Gabe Dindy
|
RS-So.
|
6-3
|
310
|
OR 56
|
Rodas Johnson
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
300
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
13
|
DJ Hicks
|
So.
|
6-5
|
300
|
OR 17
|
Albert Regis
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-2
|
310
|
88
|
Samu Taumanupepe
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-3
|
350
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
4
|
Shemar Stewart
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
290
|
92
|
Malick Sylla
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
245
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
34
|
Cashius Howell
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
245
|
15
|
Rylan Kennedy
|
So.
|
6-4
|
240
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
21
|
Taurean York
|
So.
|
6
|
235
|
32
|
Tristan Jernigan
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|
OR 45
|
Jordan Lockhart
|
Fr.
|
6-1
|
225
|Name
|Number
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
22
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
235
|
OR 27
|
Daymion Sanford
|
So.
|
6-2
|
230
|
OR 0
|
Scooby Williams
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
230
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
7
|
Tyreek Chappell
|
Sr.
|
5-11
|
185
|
OR 8
|
Jaydon Hill
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6
|
200
|
19
|
Bravion Rogers
|
So.
|
6
|
180
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
14
|
Jayvon Thomas
|
So.
|
6
|
195
|
20
|
BJ Mayes
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Bryce Anderson
|
Jr.
|
6
|
192
|
33
|
Jarred Kerr
|
Jr.
|
6
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
25
|
Dalton Brooks
|
So.
|
6
|
195
|
OR 9
|
Trey Jones III
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
215
|
OR 3
|
Marcus Ratcliffe
|
So.
|
6-3
|
210
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
26
|
Will Lee
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
190
|
OR 10
|
Dezz Ricks
|
RS-Fr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
190
|
24
|
Donovan Saunders
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
195
Injury update
Arkansas: OL Patrick Kutas, TE Andreas Paaske and WR Kahfre Brown are out; TE Ty Washington and RB Tyrell Reed are questionable; WR Monte Harrison is probable. RB Rashod Dubinion is suspended indefinitely.
Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell (ACL) is out for the year; DE Enai White is questionable; S Bryce Anderson is probable.
Arkansas statistical leaders
Passing: Green, 62-121 (53.7%), 957 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT
Singleton, 8-11, 120 yards
Rushing: Jackson, 69 carries, 472 yards (6.8 YPC), 8 TD
Green, 59 carries, 325 yards (5.5 YPC), 4 TD
Hill, 14 carries, 71 yards (5.1 YPC), 1 TD
Receiving: Armstrong, 23 catches, 348 yards (15.1 YPC)
Sategna, 10 catches, 213 yards, 1 TD
Broden, 7 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: York, 23
Lee, 18
Williams, 14
Tackles for loss: Turner and Scourton, 3.5
Williams, Stewart and Brooks, 1.5
Sacks: Stewart, 1.5
Scourton, Turner and Howell, 1
Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3
Thomas, Anderson and Lee, 1
Forced fumbles: Ratcliffe, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Arkansas
|National/SEC rank
|A&M
|National/SEC rank
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
40.5 PPG
|
20th, 5th
|
18.3 PPG
|
41st, 11th
|
Total offense/defense
|
524 YPG
|
8th, 3rd
|
318.8 YPG
|
51st, 10th
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
240 YPG
|
16th, 4th
|
129.8 YPG
|
62nd, 13th
|
Passing offense/defense
|
284 YPG
|
26th, 4th
|
189 YPG
|
52nd, 9th
|
First downs/allowed
|
117
|
2nd, 2nd
|
68
|
67th, 10th
|
3rd down conversions/
defense
|
61%
|
2nd, 1st
|
29.2%
|
20th, 6th
|
Red zone %/ defense
|
73.9%
|
111th, 16th
|
80%
|
50th, 9th
|
Tackles for loss allowed/TFL
|
5.75/
game
|
92nd, 12th
|
5.5/
game
|
79th, 13th
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2.25/
game
|
97th, 12th
|
1.25/
game
|
108th, 15th
|
Turnovers/
forced
|
6
|
87th, 13th
|
6
|
41st, 7th
|
Turnover +/-
|
+1
|
64th, 11th
|
+3
|
34th, 4th
|
Time of possession
|
33:06
|
16th, 2nd
|
32:21
|
23rd, 3rd
What Arkansas wants to do
Run the ball, control the clock and take a lot of deep shots. That's been their MO so far and you know Bobby Petrino will want to go for the throat in this one, so it stands to reason they won't change much up.
The Arkansas offense is potent, to be sure, but it's not as good as the numbers indicate. They had 1,335 yards of total offense against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a very sad Oklahoma State defense; since then, they've had a combined 761 against UAB and Auburn -- neither of whom are world-beaters.
But the running game, with Jackson in the lead, is unquestionably potent. While Green gets all the attention, Jackson has been their saving grace; his 147 yards at nearly 10 yards a carry against UAB may have been the difference in that game. He's big, he's physical and he's going to run right at you.
Green is eerily similar in many respects to Marcel Reed. He's tall, lanky and can really run when he needs to. He's also got a big arm and likes to crank it deep. After two huge games to start the year, though, he's tailed off in the last two, completing just 43.3% of his passes for 312 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. But with Armstrong, Sategna (a former A&M commit) and Broden, he has three receivers who can go get it when he throws deep. Add in tight end Luke Hasz, who was having a great season last year before he got hurt in this game, and the Razorbacks have some weapons. After watching what Harold Fannin did to the Aggies last weekend, I would expect there are a few plays for Hasz in this week's playbook.
In spite of the big numbers, the offensive line has not been especially good. Green has been on the run quite a bit, especially last weekend against Auburn when he was sacked three times anyway. There's concern about the right side of their line, which is not a good thing when Shemar Turner and either Shemar Stewart or Nic Scourton is lined up opposite you.
But you think the Razorbacks care? No. They're like Petrino and they're going to do their thing. It's up to A&M to stop it.
How A&M may counter
Limit Jackson's effectiveness and keep Green in the pocket.
A&M has become much more efficient in stopping the run after two bad early games. They held Florida to 52 yards, then started off poorly against Bowling Green, giving up three 10-plus yard runs in the first quarter. After that (excluding the reverse), the Falcons had 18, -2 and -1 yards rushing in the second, third and fourth quarters. Even with the reverse, Bowling Green had 89 rushing yards at 3.9 yards per carry.
The Aggies have to be assignment sound and not get caught up in misdirection as the did last week, but Jackson is a guy who likes to pound the ball between the tackles. So that means he'll be coming right at Turner, DJ Hicks and Albert Regis. If they hold up, then that's an issue for Arkansas. I also expect we'll see Scooby Williams and Daymion Sanford blitzing up the middle to add.a player to the scrum.
Green can beat you deep with his arm, but in A&M's case, the bigger threat may be him getting out of the pocket and running. It's going to be important for Stewart, Scourton, Howell and Kennedy to set the edge and not allow him to get out and run.
Most importantly, there can't be any mental busts like we saw last weekend. Hasz may not be Fannin's level, but he's still a very good tight end. The receivers can all run and Green would much rather hit it deep than check it down -- and so would Petrino. For the Aggie defense, playtime's over. The defensive line needs to be as good as the hype and the mental mistakes have to end. If those things happen, they will likely get pressure, cause problems for Green and be all right. If they don't, then this becomes another terrifying game in JerryWorld.