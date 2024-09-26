PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Arkansas' offense vs. A&M's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Weather: Domed stadium; 72 degrees and air conditioned

TV: ESPN; Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor

Marcus Ratcliffe will have plenty of talent to deal with Saturday.
Marcus Ratcliffe will have plenty of talent to deal with Saturday.

Arkansas depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

10

Tylen Green

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-6

230

3

Malachi Singleton

RS-Fr.

6-1

225

15

KJ Jackson

Fr.

6-4

219
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

22

Ja'Quinden Jackson

RS-Sr.

6-2

233

20

Rodney Hill

RS-So.

5-10

186

0

Braylen Russell

Fr.

6-1

253
Tight end
Number Name Class Height Weight

7

Luke Hasz

So.

6-3

241

8

Ty Washington

RS-So.

6-4

249

30

Var'keyes Gumms

RS-Jr.

6-3

245
Wide receiver (X)
Number Name Class Height Weight

2

Andrew Armstrong

RS-Sr.

6-4

202

82

Monte Harrison

Fr.

6-3

230
Wide receiver (W)
Number Name Class Height Weight

6

Isaiah Sategna

RS-So.

5-11

185

4

Isaac TeSlaa

Sr.-TR.

6-4

217

89

Khafre Brown

RS-Sr.

6

203
Wide receiver (Z)
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Tyrone Broden

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-7

200

11

Jordan Anthony

RS-So.-TR.

5-10

162

OR 17

CJ Brown

Fr.

6-1

193
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

55

Fernando Carmona Jr.

RS-Jr.

6-5

322

76

E'Marion Harris

RS-So.

6-7

300
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

76

E'Marion Harris

RS-So.

6-7

300

73

Brooks Edmonson

RS-So.

6-4

313
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

63

Addison Nichols

RS-So.

6-5

329

56

Amaury Wiggins

RS-Jr.

6-3

306
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

72

Joshua Braun

RS-Sr.

6-6

338

53

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Sr.-TR.

6-5

324
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

54

Keyshawn Blackstock

RS-Jr.

6-5

319

78

Joe More

RS-Sr.

6-5

311

Texas A&M depth chart

Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245
JACK
Number Name Class Height Weight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225
Linebacker
Name Number Class Height Weight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230
Nickel
Number Name Class Height Weight

7

Tyreek Chappell

Sr.

5-11

185

OR 8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

19

Bravion Rogers

So.

6

180
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.-TR.

6-1

195
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

OR 10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update

Arkansas: OL Patrick Kutas, TE Andreas Paaske and WR Kahfre Brown are out; TE Ty Washington and RB Tyrell Reed are questionable; WR Monte Harrison is probable. RB Rashod Dubinion is suspended indefinitely.

Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell (ACL) is out for the year; DE Enai White is questionable; S Bryce Anderson is probable.

Arkansas statistical leaders

Passing: Green, 62-121 (53.7%), 957 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT

Singleton, 8-11, 120 yards

Rushing: Jackson, 69 carries, 472 yards (6.8 YPC), 8 TD

Green, 59 carries, 325 yards (5.5 YPC), 4 TD

Hill, 14 carries, 71 yards (5.1 YPC), 1 TD

Receiving: Armstrong, 23 catches, 348 yards (15.1 YPC)

Sategna, 10 catches, 213 yards, 1 TD

Broden, 7 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 23

Lee, 18

Williams, 14

Tackles for loss: Turner and Scourton, 3.5

Williams, Stewart and Brooks, 1.5

Sacks: Stewart, 1.5

Scourton, Turner and Howell, 1

Interceptions: Ratcliffe, 3

Thomas, Anderson and Lee, 1

Forced fumbles: Ratcliffe, 1

Head-to-head

Arkansas' offense vs. A&amp;M's defense
Category Arkansas National/SEC rank A&amp;M National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

40.5 PPG

20th, 5th

18.3 PPG

41st, 11th

Total offense/defense

524 YPG

8th, 3rd

318.8 YPG

51st, 10th

Rushing offense/defense

240 YPG

16th, 4th

129.8 YPG

62nd, 13th

Passing offense/defense

284 YPG

26th, 4th

189 YPG

52nd, 9th

First downs/allowed

117

2nd, 2nd

68

67th, 10th

3rd down conversions/

defense

61%

2nd, 1st

29.2%

20th, 6th

Red zone %/ defense

73.9%

111th, 16th

80%

50th, 9th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

5.75/

game

92nd, 12th

5.5/

game

79th, 13th

Sacks allowed/sacks

2.25/

game

97th, 12th

1.25/

game

108th, 15th

Turnovers/

forced

6

87th, 13th

6

41st, 7th

Turnover +/-

+1

64th, 11th

+3

34th, 4th

Time of possession

33:06

16th, 2nd

32:21

23rd, 3rd

What Arkansas wants to do

Run the ball, control the clock and take a lot of deep shots. That's been their MO so far and you know Bobby Petrino will want to go for the throat in this one, so it stands to reason they won't change much up.

The Arkansas offense is potent, to be sure, but it's not as good as the numbers indicate. They had 1,335 yards of total offense against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a very sad Oklahoma State defense; since then, they've had a combined 761 against UAB and Auburn -- neither of whom are world-beaters.

But the running game, with Jackson in the lead, is unquestionably potent. While Green gets all the attention, Jackson has been their saving grace; his 147 yards at nearly 10 yards a carry against UAB may have been the difference in that game. He's big, he's physical and he's going to run right at you.

Green is eerily similar in many respects to Marcel Reed. He's tall, lanky and can really run when he needs to. He's also got a big arm and likes to crank it deep. After two huge games to start the year, though, he's tailed off in the last two, completing just 43.3% of his passes for 312 yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. But with Armstrong, Sategna (a former A&M commit) and Broden, he has three receivers who can go get it when he throws deep. Add in tight end Luke Hasz, who was having a great season last year before he got hurt in this game, and the Razorbacks have some weapons. After watching what Harold Fannin did to the Aggies last weekend, I would expect there are a few plays for Hasz in this week's playbook.

In spite of the big numbers, the offensive line has not been especially good. Green has been on the run quite a bit, especially last weekend against Auburn when he was sacked three times anyway. There's concern about the right side of their line, which is not a good thing when Shemar Turner and either Shemar Stewart or Nic Scourton is lined up opposite you.

But you think the Razorbacks care? No. They're like Petrino and they're going to do their thing. It's up to A&M to stop it.

How A&M may counter

Limit Jackson's effectiveness and keep Green in the pocket.

A&M has become much more efficient in stopping the run after two bad early games. They held Florida to 52 yards, then started off poorly against Bowling Green, giving up three 10-plus yard runs in the first quarter. After that (excluding the reverse), the Falcons had 18, -2 and -1 yards rushing in the second, third and fourth quarters. Even with the reverse, Bowling Green had 89 rushing yards at 3.9 yards per carry.

The Aggies have to be assignment sound and not get caught up in misdirection as the did last week, but Jackson is a guy who likes to pound the ball between the tackles. So that means he'll be coming right at Turner, DJ Hicks and Albert Regis. If they hold up, then that's an issue for Arkansas. I also expect we'll see Scooby Williams and Daymion Sanford blitzing up the middle to add.a player to the scrum.

Green can beat you deep with his arm, but in A&M's case, the bigger threat may be him getting out of the pocket and running. It's going to be important for Stewart, Scourton, Howell and Kennedy to set the edge and not allow him to get out and run.

Most importantly, there can't be any mental busts like we saw last weekend. Hasz may not be Fannin's level, but he's still a very good tight end. The receivers can all run and Green would much rather hit it deep than check it down -- and so would Petrino. For the Aggie defense, playtime's over. The defensive line needs to be as good as the hype and the mental mistakes have to end. If those things happen, they will likely get pressure, cause problems for Green and be all right. If they don't, then this becomes another terrifying game in JerryWorld.

