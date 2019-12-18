Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

Chose A&M over: Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Michigan and Utah, among others

Awards/Recognition: 2018 first team All-State and All-District

2018 stats (did not sign with the 2019 class): 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

2020 projection: Potential immediate contributor in the two deep at defensive end as the Aggies look for more explosive players at the position.



