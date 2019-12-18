At last: Mowry finally signs with A&M
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of defensive end Braedon Mowry.
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
Chose A&M over: Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Michigan and Utah, among others
Awards/Recognition: 2018 first team All-State and All-District
2018 stats (did not sign with the 2019 class): 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries
2020 projection: Potential immediate contributor in the two deep at defensive end as the Aggies look for more explosive players at the position.
Film study
Mowry is extremely nimble for a player of his size. His footwork is very quick and he's . able to change direction just as swiftly. Once he starts going north and south, he's fast. He's got good anticipation and can find the football. An extra year of strength and physical development should help him and, if he's not too rusty, he could be a real factor in 2020.