AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M (2-1) and No. 8 Auburn (3-0) with a breakdown of the Tigers offense against the Aggie defense. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. central time Sept. 21 and will be televised on CBS.

Bo Nix is starting the fourth game of his young career.

Auburn depth chart

QB: #10, Bo Nix (Fr.; 6-2, 207; ProFootballFocus Season Score of 60.9) #1, Joey Gatewood (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 233; 85.6)

RB: #28, Jatarvious Whitlow (So.; 6, 210; 67.1) #9, Kam Martin (Sr.; 5-10, 189; 59.4) #32 Malik Miller (Jr.; 5-11, 235; 56.2) #8, Shaun Shivers (So.; 5-7, 179; 64.8) #22, Harold Joiner (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 215; 72.2)

TE/HB: #99, Spencer Nigh (Sr.; 6, 267; 60.4) OR Jay Jay Wilson (Sr.; 6-3, 249; 51.9) #47, John Samuel Shenker (So.; 6-3, 248; 55.7)

WR: #18, Seth Williams (So.; 6-3, 224; 63.8) OR Anthony Schwartz (So.; 6, 179; 55.7) WR: #80, Sal Canella (Sr.; 6-5, 228; 57.4) #11, Shedrick Johnson (So.; 6, 198; 63) WR: #12, Eli Stove (Jr.; 6, 188; 64.4) #19, Matthew Hill (RS-Fr.; 6-1, 190; 67.1) WR: #33, Will Hastings (Sr; 5-10, 174; 69.4) #14, Zach Farrar (Jr.; 6-4, 210; 60.4)

LT: #76, Prince Tega Wanogho (Sr.; 6-7, 305; 62.5) #65, Alec Jackson (So.; 6-5, 304; 64.1) LG: #77, Marquel Harrell (Sr.; 6-3, 309; 71.4) #56, Tashawn Manning (So.; 6-3, 326; 64.7) C: #54, Kaleb Kim (Sr.; 6-4, 300; 59.2) #52, Nick Brahms (So.; 6-3, 301; 65.9) RG: #64, Mike Horton (Sr.; 6-4, 325; 62.9) #50, Jalil Irvin (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 299; 61.7) RT: #71, Jack Driscoll (Sr.; 6-5, 296; 63.3) #59, Brodarious Hamm (So.; 6-5, 312; 61.4)



Texas A&M depth chart

Justin Madubuike needs to have a solid game.

DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; ProFootballFocus season score of 62.6) #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; 72) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 61.6) DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 74.3) #92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 80.8) DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 72.0) #99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 62.7) #55, Adarious Jones (Fr.; 6-4, 310; 57.3) DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 73.1) #93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262; 53.9) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 79.2) BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 61.3) #32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 59.7) MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 51.3) #12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 76.6) ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; n/a) #24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a) NICKEL: #27, Roney Elam (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 195; 79.0) CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 72.7) #17 Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 56.4 ) S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 34) #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 52.7;) OR #25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 60.1) S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 58.7) #4 Derrick Tucker (Jr.; 6-1, 202; 62.8) OR #11 Larry Pryor (RS-Sr.; 6, 211; 79) CB: #29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 77.6) #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 63.9) #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 70.9)

Injury update

Auburn: Tega Wanhogo (right leg), Seth Williams (shoulder) and Shedrick Jackson are “day-to-day”; backup LT Bailey Sharp (knee) is out. Justin Schwartz (broken hand) is playing with his right hand in a cast. A&M: Max Wright (shoulder) is day-to-day and is likely to practice this week; Elijah Blades and Jayden Peevy, who did not play last weekend, will play Saturday.

Auburn statistical leaders

Jatarvious Whitlow has been the workhorse for Auburn.

Rushing: Whitlow, 64 carries for 341 yards (5.2 YPC) and 3 TD Gatewood, 19 carries for 124 yards (6.5 YPC) and 3 TD Martin, 21 carries for 114 yards (5.4 YPC) and 1 TD Shivers, 17 carries for 108 yards (6.4 YPC) Nix, 16 carries for 79 yards (4.9 YPC) and 1 TD Passing: Nix, 44-84 (52.4%), for 545 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT Gatewood, 1-1, 5 yards Receiving: Stove, 16 catches for 133 yards and 2 TD Hastings, 7 catches for 124 yards and 1 TD Williams, 5 catches for 81 yards and 1 TD



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Anthony Hines is second on the team in tackles.

Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 14 Hines and Richardson, 11 O’Neal, 9 Tackles for loss: Buddy Johnson, 2.5 5 players with 2 each Sacks: 5 players with 1 each Forced fumbles: Pryor, 1 Fumble recoveries: Oliver, 1 Interceptions: Jones and Elam, 2 O’Neal, 1 Passes broken up: Jones and Elam, 2 3 with one each



Auburn by the numbers

Scoring offense: 35.3 PPG (42nd nationally, 7th SEC) Rushing offense: 281.7 YPG (11th, 2nd) Passing offense: 183.3 YPG (102nd, 14th) Total offense: 465 YPG (39th, 7th) First downs: 74 (24th, 6th) 3rd down conversions: 51% (22nd, 2nd) 4th down conversions: 66.7% (43rd, 6th) Sacks allowed: 3 (21st, 2nd) Red zone offense: 81.3% (81st, 10th) Turnovers lost: 4 (54th, 6th) Turnover margin: -2 (95th, 13th) Time of possession: 31:49 (36th, 5th)

A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 11.3 PPG (12th nationally, 2nd SEC) Rushing yards allowed: 87.7 YPG (24th, 3rd) Passing yards allowed: 184.7 YPG (39th, 4th) Total defense: 272.4 YPG (21st, 3rd) 3rd down conversion defense: 25% (12th, 1st) 4th down conversion defense: 0% (1st) Red zone defense: 80% (57th, 9th) Tackles for loss: 21 (41st, 5th) Sacks: 5 (94th, 12th) Turnovers forced: 6 (20th, 4th) Turnover margin: Even (58th, 7th)

What Auburn will want to do

We’ve seen Gus Malzahn’s offense enough over the years to get a pretty good idea of what he’s going to do. He’s going to use a lot of motion and misdirection -- his personal favorite this year is having one of the wideouts run behind Nix when he’s in the shotgun -- with three receivers and a tight end or four wides. He’s going to try to cause confusion among the defenders and either get blown assignments or mismatches. He’ll show you the same formation and motion over and over and then try to hit you with something different in an attempt to get a big play. With Nix at the helm, Malzahn has slowed down the tempo of his offense a little bit, but they still go quickly. They are very run heavy this year as they try to keep the pressure off the true freshman. Whitlow is the power back, with Martin being the straight line speedster. They’ve also used Gatewood frequently -- nearly exclusively -- as a wildcat quarterback running the football. The passing game has not been very effective so far this year, but that doesn’t mean it should be ignored. Auburn has some big receivers in Williams and Cannella, speed demons in Schwartz and Johnson and a very reliable veteran in Hastings. Gus likes to use play action and trickery to get his receivers deep for big plays; otherwise, his guys run a lot of very quick routes and try to make plays in space. Auburn is going to look to run first and establish the ground game against the Aggies. They’ll try to trick A&M in to running out of plays before the snap and use misdirection after. They don’t want to put a lot on Nix, so if the Aggies can slow down the running game, Auburn will likely be in trouble.

How A&M will likely try to counter

The Aggies must slow down the run.