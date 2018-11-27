Now that the regular season is over, it's time to discuss the best (and worst) of Texas A&M's 2018 campaign, which ended with an 8-4 record, second place in the SEC West and a spot in the Top 25.

Game of the year

The Aggies and Tigers slugged it out for seven overtimes.

Winner: The LSU game. Could it be anything else? It could be the greatest game of all time. Runner-up: Clemson. It may be a loss, but the furious comeback was amazing and served notice that things were starting to change in Aggieland. It's also by far the toughest anyone has played the #2 Tigers all year.

Letdown of the year

Kellen Mond's late struggled at Auburn helped doom the Aggies.

"Winner": The Auburn game. Up 10 with 8 minutes to go and you lose to a team with an inept offense. A win here and the Aggies end up 9-3, likely a top 15 spot (maybe a top 12) and a spot in the Sugar, Peach or Citrus Bowls. Runner-up: Mississippi State. The Aggies laid another egg in Starkville. The worst performance of the year by far.

MVP

Trayveon Williams was the team's best player and its MVP.

Winner: Trayveon Williams. More than 1,800 total yards, 16 TD, and he carried the team down the stretch to a 3-1 finish. It was like Cyrus Gray in 2010, but Williams' numbers were significantly better. Runner-up: Jace Sternberger. Sternberger didn't set receiving records for tight ends at A&M, he demolished them. He's got a chance at being a first-team All-American.

Defensive player of the year

Otaro Alaka had a great senior season.

Winner: Otaro Alaka. He racked up 79 tackles, 14.5 TFL and 4 sacks as he was the lynchpin of a rush defense that ended up less than 94 yards per game, 3rd in the nation. Runner-up: Daylon Mack. He had 29 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks, all off which are really good for a defensive lineman. But when you consider how his consistent battering of double teams opened things up for great seasons by Kingsley Keke and Justin Madubuike, his play is even more impressive.

Special teams player of the year

Duh.

Winner: Braden Mann. Probably just completed the best season by a punter in history. Oh, and he had three tackles and a forced fumble. Runners-up: Brian Johnson and Cullen Gillaspia. Absolute missiles on coverage teams.

Coach of the year

Winner: Director of Athletic Performance Jerry Schmidt. The Aggies went from being soft as ice cream on an August day in Brownsville to one of the toughest teams in America. Schmidt's S&C program had a lot to do with that. Runner-up: Defensive coordinator Mike Elko. A&M's improvement in every category except pass defense and turnovers wasn't just noticeable, it was remarkable. And Elko did it with the same personnel.

Comeback player of the year

Quartney Davis was the hands-down winner here.

Winner: Quartney Davis. Davis suffered a severe knee injury during the summer of his freshman year and wasn't the same guy in 2017 and the spring of 2018. He got his explosiveness back over the summer, went from fourth string to first in a week and ended up leading the team in receptions and touchdowns by a wideout. Runner-up: Deshawn Capers-Smith. Derided as too soft and too slow to be a corner, Capers-Smith developed into a solid nickel back and a fearless tackler in 2018.

Taking one for the team award

Dan Moore played out of position all season by necessity.

Winner: Dan Moore Jr. When Koda Martin decided to bolt for Syracuse after spring practice, Moore was thrust into the starting lineup at left tackle, a position he's not best suited for. He took on the best defensive ends in the nation and had some major struggles, but didn't complain, didn't miss a snap and improved as the year went on. He had a very good showing against LSU. Runner-up: Kingsley Keke. With Micheal Clemons out for the year, Keke lost weight, moved outside to defensive end on rushing downs and played inside in passing situations. He racked up 48 tackles, 10 TFL and 6.5 sacks and should be an All-SEC player.

Play you'd like to have back

"Winner": Daniel LaCamera's first miss against Clemson. Not only did that serve as the margin off defeat, the chip shot also cost LaCamera his season as he broke his foot. Runner-up: Kellen Mond's interception at Auburn. That changed the game.

The "As Advertised" award

Justin Madubuike was a beast in 2018.

Winner: Justin Madubuike. We heard all spring and summer that Madubuike was a "monster", and then he proved it. With most of the attention on the line going to Keke, Mack and Landis Durham, Madubuike racked up 38 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks while forcing two fumbles. Runner-up: Erik McCoy. We said he'd be an elite center this year if he didn't move to guard. He didn't. He was.

Rookie of the year

Seth Small ended up having a pretty good freshman seson.

Winner: Seth Small. Thrust into action during a season where he wasn't supposed to kick, Small was 17-26 on his field goal attempts and hit all 34 of his PATs. He made some serious pressure kicks, including a 52-yarder against South Carolina and all of his attempts against LSU. Runners-up: Bobby Brown and Jashaun Corbin. Both of these guys will have a lot to say about the rotations at defensive end and running back moving forward.

Catch of the year

Kendrick Rogers only had 21 catches in 2018, but some of them will go down in school history.

Winner: Kendrick Rogers, 3rd OT, LSU. Catching a long, arcing pass from Mond, Rogers tipped the ball as LSU's Terrence Alexander tried to essentially tackle him. Lying on his back, Rogers made the catch to keep the Aggies alive in a game he would have a serious say in deciding. Runner-up: Rogers against Clemson. Take your pick, the touchdown where he jumped out of the gym or the one to get the Aggies to within two on a tipped ball.

Throw of the year

Kellen Mond was clutch against LSU.

Winner: Mond to Davis, no time on the clock, LSU. Considering the difficulty of the throw, the coverage and the situation, this is a no-brainer. And the throw was perfect. Runner-up: Mond to Sternberger, South Carolina. This may not have been a touchdown, but it's a memorable play. First, Mond makes a nice throw over the middle to Sternberger -- who then carries one, then two, Carolina defenders some 30 yards before being taken down. He caught a touchdown pass two plays later.



Run of the year

Trayveon Williams' tough run ended the Kentucky game.

Winner: Trayveon Williams, overtime vs. Kentucky. After the Aggies and Wildcats brawled for 60 minutes, the two teams went to overtime. After Kentucky missed a field goal, all A&M had to do was get close for Seth Smart -- but Williams ended things with a 10-yard run capped by a leap into the end zone. Runner-up: Williams' 46-yard TD run vs. Ole Miss. This game was still in some doubt with 1:50 to go, but after the Rebels failed to grab an onside kick, Williams slammed the door with a sparkling run down the right sideline to paydirt.

Defensive play of the year

Donovan Wilson's interception turned Arkansas away for the last time.

Winner: Kingsley Keke's fumble and recovery vs. Ole Miss. If Keke doesn't make that play, the Aggies are in trouble and could lose that game. His play changed the course of that game and the season. Runner-up: Donovan Wilson's interception vs. Arkansas. That ended the last hope for the Razorbacks in that game and essentially ended their season.

Special teams play of the year

Winner: Braden Mann's 82-yard punt against Clemson. Come on, it's 82 yards. Out of his own end zone! That set the tone for Mann's record-breaking season. Runner-up: Brian Johnson's forced fumble and Larry Pryor's return for a touchdown vs. UAB.

The "You were missed" Award

Jhamon Ausbon broke his foot on this play, setting A&M's passing game back majorly.

Winner: Jhamon Ausbon. He came back after breaking his foot against Arkansas, but the passing game suffered noticeably in his absence. Runner-up: Anthony Hines. A&M could have used one more bigtime linebacker.

Best opposing QB

Winner: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama. A&M didn't even play that badly in this game, and he carved them up for 383 yards. Runner-up: Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State. JUST GO AWAY ALREADY.

Best opposing RB

Yes, Joe Burrow.

Winner: Spencer Brown, UAB. 18 carries for 80 yards and 1 TD. More than any other running back had against the Aggies. Runner-up: Joe Burrow, LSU. Don't @ me, people. He ran for 100 yards and nobody else did. Nobody.

Best opposing WR

Winner: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss. Just ridiculous. Runner-up: Damarkus Lodge, Ole Miss. Also ridiculous.

Best opposing defensive lineman

Winner: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama. 7 tackles, 4 TFL, 3.5 sacks. Probably the best player on the field on either side that day. Runner-up: Clelin Harrell, Clemson. 3 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks and 3 more hurries. He was everywhere.

Best opposing linebacker of the year

Winner: Devin White, LSU. 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. What a game. Runner-up: Deshaun Davis, Auburn: 9 tackles, 6 solo.

Blown call of the year