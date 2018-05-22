Q: 1. How many WRs is this staff opened to taking? It seems they want more than 4 now?

2. How many more DEs and DTs do you see this staff taking?

3. Is Childress on the hot seat? (AggieLuke04)

A: 1. They definitely seem to want a fourth. They're recruiting that way.

2. I think they could easily take two more DEs. They're not showing nearly as much interest in taking another tackle. There could be some exceptions (Ishmael Sopsher comes to mind), but they could be just fine with Josh Ellison. That would still give them 6 next year (Madubuike, Peevy, Diallo, Rogers, Moton and Ellison).

3. Probably not, but if I were the AD I'd like to have a very long discussion about this season and his course for the future.

Q: I'm personally excited at the potential of our defense. Who will be the leader, and who will be the stand out surprise? Mack? One of the freshman? I'm betting a linebacker breakout, with the name of Hines... if the kid can process the system, and then be free to play, he's a machine... Ed Simonini type tackling machine... (bobdoc54)

A: The leaders are the guys you seem to want to put on the bench, linebackers Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson. They're All-SEC caliber guys and sorry, Hines is just going to have to wait his turn. My pick for the standout surprise is Justin Madubuike. I've been banging that drum loudly for two years and he exploded this spring. I think the best is yet to come.

A: 1. Which coach has the lead for recruiting the DFW high schools?

2. Who, if anyone, is currently rehabbing from physical injuries? (Boxsterboy72)

A: 1. Maurice Linguist, but with this staff, position coaches go after their own guys as much as regional recruiters do.

2. Buddy Johnson, Aaron Hansford and Kendall Bussey were all banged up at the end of the spring, but I expect all of them to be out there in August.

Q: 4 WRs, 3-4 DEs, 4 LBers, 2 TEs, QB, RB, 3-4 CB, 2-3 S, 3-4 T, 1 C, 2 DT, 1 K. And your adjusted numbers?

Chance he goes more than 25 with midtermers? (Haas89)

A: 4 WRs, 4 DEs, 4 LBs, 2 TE, QB, RB, 3 CB, 2 S, 1 K, 1 DT, 4 T. And that's 26.

Here's the thing: in terms of how the SEC look at things, the Aggies could take more than 25 players in the class. They have at least two scholarships carrying over from 2018 that they could use at the midterm. That's not the issue. The issue is space on the 85-man roster.

I just did a look at the roster and the Aggies should have 53 scholarship players who took part in this latest spring practice back in 2019. They should add 23 more players to that total. That gives them 76 players, or 9 open slots. Obviously, that's not going to work; they're already at 12. I see them going to 25 and maybe more, so there's going to be a lot of guys who are going to be ushered out the door at season's end.

Q: Why does Texas A&M get grief for "doing less with more" when USC has had the #1 Recruiting class 5 times in the past 16 years? (AgsRule97!)

A: How many national titles does USC have in that timespan? I don't think that's a really good comparison to make. In fact, it's a bad one.

Q: Team leaders next year? (TAMU-83)

A: Dodson, Alaka, Donovan Wilson, Trayveon Williams, Jhamon Ausbon.

Q: Line for the Clemson game - double digits or less? (TAMU-83)

A: Depends on the openers for both teams, but I'd think high single digits.

Q: Do you think our QB play will be much better because they are a year older, Fisher's coaching or combo? What does do to prepare them so well? (DefaultAg)

A: Both. Fisher is a perfectionist and understands all aspects of the game, which he helps impart to his players. But you'd better pay attention and improve or he will be on you like white on rice.

Q: How much of our real offense will we see in game one? What’s the balance of getting actual game time in Jimbo’s offense for our guys versus holding back something for Clemson? (TAMU-83)

A: I think they'll go all out. It's not like Clemson's going to be shocked by anything Fisher's going to throw at them. They saw him every year for more than a decade. That may be the only reason why you can expect everything week one.

Q: 1). Which positions are going to be filled as first come, first served?

2). Which players with Aggie offers are going to be a take regardless of the number of players already filled at that position? (Boone8466)

A: 1. Honestly? All of them.

2. I'm speculating here, but I can think of a few. Erick Young, Sopsher and Marcus Stripling probably could wait until signing day and they'd find a way to get them in.