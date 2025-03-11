AY's Aggie basketball All-Quarter Century Team

The legend himself. The man who hit “The Shot”, hit the game-winning 3 in Fogg Allen Field House against Kansas in 2008 and more clutch shots than anyone history, Law is the first player most people think of when it comes to Aggie basketball. No Aggie has ever earned more national recognition than Law, who was the driving force behind Billy Gillispie’s excellent teams from 2005-2007, winning 49 games and losing only 16.

You knew 4 had to be here. After only averaging a little over 8 points as a true freshman reserve, he exploded onto the scene in 2022-23, averaging 16.3 points per game and developing a knack for hitting key shots late in games. He was even better last year, averaging better than 19 PPG as he was white hot down the stretch, putting up huge numbers in the SEC Conference Tournament and hitting seven 3-pointers in an opening round win over Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament. After breaking King’s scoring record against LSU, he’s a single point away from being the first Aggie to score more than 2,000 points in his career.

Stat sheet: 14.5 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 steals per game; three-time First Team All-SEC; All-SEC Tournament Team, 2022 and 2023; 2023-24 Preseason SEC Player of the Year; 2023-24 Preseason All-American; all-time leading scorer and highest free throw percentage in program history

King played on some awful teams and was never on a squad that had better than a .500 record; he was frequently the only scoring threat opponents had to worry about. Still, he filled it up, scoring between 16.9 and 18 points a game over his four seasons. On a team with other real scorers, he could really put up some numbers.

The pride of Normangee, Jones was another wide body who could force his way into the low post or shoot from outside. He wasn’t bad as an occasional 3-point shooter. Jones’ arrival helped start the rebirth of Aggie basketball and he was a centerpiece of two of the greatest teams in program history.

A brute in the low post, Davis also had some touch that allowed him to be a threat anywhere in short to moderate distance. Broad-shouldered, he was tough for opposing offensive players to move, and once he got in the blocks, he wasn’t getting pushed out. He was one of the key pieces on one of A&M’s best teams of all time in 2017-18.

Stat sheet: 13.4 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game; led the SEC in field goal percentage in both 2016-17 and 2017-18; SEC All-Freshman Team, 2015-16; Second Team All-SEC, 2016-17; First Team All-SEC, 2017-18









G Antoine Wright (2002-05)

Stat sheet: 15.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG; 2002-03 Big 12 Rookie of the Year; Third Team All-Big 12, 2004-05

The highest-rated recruit in program history up to that time, Wright had the misfortune of playing for two terrible teams under Melvin Watkins before Gillispie arrived and took the team to the NIT in his first season. A long, lean wing who could always score, Wright broke out during his junior season, scoring 17.8 PPG, hitting more than 44% of his 3-pointers and having the highest effective field goal percentage in the Big 12. He would turn pro and go 15th overall to the then-New Jersey Nets after his junior season, leaving Aggies to wonder what he could have done with Law and Jones in a senior campaign.

G/F Jalen Jones (2014-16)

Stat sheet: 14.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG; Second Team All-SEC, 2014-15; First Team All-SEC, 2015-16; 2016 First Team All-SEC Tournament Team

A huge guard at 6-foot-8, Jones could play anywhere from the perimeter to the post. He was a fierce offensive rebounder and a decent shooter from 3-point range, showing his versatility. In 2015-16, he averaged 15.3 PPG and 7.2 RPG while making nearly 43% of his shots as the Aggies went 28-9 and won the SEC regular season title.

G Danuel House (2014-16)

Stat sheet: 15.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG; 2015-16 Second Team All-SEC; 2014-15 First Team All-SEC; 2016 First Team All-SEC Tournament Team

Another major cog on a pair of excellent teams, the explosive House could score in bunches as he attacked the basket or hurt opponents with a strong midrange game. He also became a strong defender, helping make the Aggies even tougher.

F Khris Middleton (2009-12)

Stat sheet: 11.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG; Second Team All-Big 12, 2010-11; Preseason Wooden Award nominee, 2011-12

Middleton wasn’t the sniper he became in the NBA when he was at A&M, but when he was healthy, he was scoring. His best season was his second, the only team he played a full season as a starter: 14.3 PPG, shooting 49% from the field and making 36% of his 3-pointers. He dumped to 13.2 PPG in just 20 games in 2011-12, but if we get sophomore year Khris Middleton, he can point up points in bunches off the bench and could play both forward spots.

F Andersson Garcia (2022-25)

Stat sheet: 5 PPG, 6.1 RPG; SEC All-Defense Team, 2023-24; led the SEC in rebounds and offensive rebounds, 2023-24

I’m sure some people will argue this selection, but Garcia has been the glue guy for two very good Aggie basketball teams the past two seasons. Nobody at A&M has ever rebounded better than Garcia, he’s a tenacious defender and fills up the stat sheet with blocks and steals. And then there’s the non-stop hustle, making “Andy Plays” that don’t show up in the stat sheet but can decide the course of games.

If you want scoring, you may want Elston Turner. If you want really big, Josh Nebo. But if you want a guy who’s going to get a critical rebound, draw a charge or hit a big 3 late, Garcia is on your team.

F/C Robert Williams III (2016-18)

Stat sheet: 11.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.5 blocks per game; Second Team All-SEC, 2016-17; SEC All-Freshman Team, 2016-17; 2016-17 and 2017-18 SEC All-Defense; 2017-18 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

“Boo Butt” while and A&M and now “Time Lord” with the Portland Trail Blazers, Williams was a dominant force in his two seasons in Aggieland. An incredible defender and rebounder, he was also tough to handle in the low post on offense and had a nasty habit of throwing down highlight reel dunks off of steals and ally-oops. He was special.

G Alex Caruso (2012-16)

Stat sheet: 8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.7 APG, 2 SPG; 2015-16 Second Team All-SEC; SEC All-Defense Team, 2015-16

Did you know Alex Caruso was once a ballboy for Texas A&M? (Note: of course you did.)

Before he was the Carushow, he was a do-it-all warrior for the Aggies. He handled point guard duties far better than he was ever given credit for, hit nearly 37% of his 3-pointers his last two seasons and would come in and snatch rebounds for quick putbacks if opponents got lazy. And don’t get sloppy with the basketball, because he’d take it.

With Caruso guarding scoring guards, Garcia taking on forwards and Williams guarding the rim, the Aggie second team could be very, very tough to score on.

F Josh Carter (2005-09)

Stat sheet: 11.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG; Third Team All-Big 12, 2008-09; Led the Big 12 and NCAA in 3-point shooting percentage (50%), 2006-07

Need a basket, or several baskets, quickly? Put Carter in and let him work. He never shot less than 42% from the field or 38% from 3-point distance, making him a very nice weapon to come in off the bench. During his final season in Aggieland, he scored 13.8 PPG while hitting 43% of his shots and 40% of his 3’s. Nearly any coach would take that kind of offense and run.