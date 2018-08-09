There are two players on the current Aggie roster who have started a game at defensive end: Preseason All-SEC Landis Durham and Clemons, who started the last two games of 2017. The winner of the most improved defensive player in the spring, Clemons should be a key part of the rotation at defensive end when he returns from a foot injury. He's big enough to fit the role of a defensive end in Mike Elko's system, but has more speed than nearly anyone else. The Aggies will expect a lot more than 1 sack from him this year.