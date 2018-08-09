Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 14:05:47 -0500') }} football Edit

AY Top 30: Aggies hope for more from Clemons in '18

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's 2018 success continues with #20, defensive end Micheal Clemons.

O6sovxvx9zje89m2vnav
Micheal Clemons is one of the few defensive ends with game experience.

More on Clemons

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6'5", 265 lbs.

2017 stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack


Why he's #20 on the list

There are two players on the current Aggie roster who have started a game at defensive end: Preseason All-SEC Landis Durham and Clemons, who started the last two games of 2017. The winner of the most improved defensive player in the spring, Clemons should be a key part of the rotation at defensive end when he returns from a foot injury. He's big enough to fit the role of a defensive end in Mike Elko's system, but has more speed than nearly anyone else. The Aggies will expect a lot more than 1 sack from him this year.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}