He could make a much better case for a lower ranking after being shifted to defensive end earlier in camp. With the Aggies looking at an inexperienced and undersized group of ends with Micheal Clemons injured, Mike Elko and Terry Price did what had already been under consideration over the summer and moved Keke to end. Down to 285 pounds from 315 last season, the svelte Keke has taken to his new role nicely, teaming with Daylon Mack, Justin Madubuike and Tyrel Dodson to create what appears to be an imposing front four. With the quickness to serve as a pass rushing tackle, the line's senior leader is taking on a critically important job.