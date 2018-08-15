Buckley didn't really emerge last year until the Aggies played Mississippi State, when he hauled in a 70-yard pass from Nick Starkel late in the game. After that, he became A&M's big play maker, averaging nearly 17 yards a reception and taking over as the second slot receiver. The Aggie offense has changed in 2018, but his role remains critical. He'll be the slot receiver when the Aggies go to three wides and will also get time in two-receiver sets. And Jimbo Fisher will be looking for more big plays from Buckley in 2018.