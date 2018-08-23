AY Top 30: Aggies looking to Alaka to lead defense
AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 with #6, linebacker Otaro Alaka.
More on Alaka
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6'3", 240 lbs.
2017 stats: 78 tackles, 12 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 4 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT
Why he's #6 on the list
Alaka broke out last year, becoming one of the best linebackers in the SEC by mid-season. One of the most experienced players on the defense, Alaka's leadership and his production are both equally important to the Aggies. Moved back to the middle by new defensive coordinator Mike Elko, the Aggies will rely on Alaka's strength and smarts to slow down the running game and get after the quarterback when called on to blitz.