Alaka broke out last year, becoming one of the best linebackers in the SEC by mid-season. One of the most experienced players on the defense, Alaka's leadership and his production are both equally important to the Aggies. Moved back to the middle by new defensive coordinator Mike Elko, the Aggies will rely on Alaka's strength and smarts to slow down the running game and get after the quarterback when called on to blitz.