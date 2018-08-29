The quarterback is always the most important guy on the team and even though Nick Starkel will see playing time, Jimbo Fisher has made it clear Mond has won his confidence. He's talked about his improved decision making, his accuracy (his overall throwing ability is much improved from last year) and his ability to "run like a deer." When he completed more than 80% of his passes in the team's last scrimmage, he moved ahead in the race for the starting job.

Mond brings an extra element to the offense with his ability to run, and if he kept things close it always seemed like he would win the job. He did more than kept it close; he came out on top. Now, the nation's #1 dual-threat quarterback in 2017 gets a chance to be the first signal caller of the Fisher regime at A&M.