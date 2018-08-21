The Aggie secondary, to put it mildly, was not good last year. But one player who was rarely tested was Oliver, whose side of the field was ignored by UCLA's Josh Rosen opening night and wasn't a popular location for quarterbacks in the other nine games Oliver played in. Nearly every team in the SEC West (and South Carolina) have at least one high-caliber wideout and the Aggies will look to Oliver to shut them down. Then the Aggies can roll their coverages to help out whoever the other corner is in order to slow opposing offenses down.