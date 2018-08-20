As a freshman, Ausbon caught 50 passes. The next five most prolific receivers have a combined 51. There's no clearer way to explain that Ausbon is by far the most experienced wideout on the roster, even though he's got a total of 13 starts. He's also the biggest and most dangerous receiver on the roster, as he showed down the stretch last year. Now that he's settled in to life in the SEC, he should be target #1 for Nick Starkel and Kellen Mond and is poised for a big season in 2018. For the new A&M offense to operate at its full potential, he definitely needs to have one.