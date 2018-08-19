At this time last year, Buddy Johnson was just trying to learn linebacker as he was going through a crash course. Now, he's being expected to be a weapon in Mike Elko's defense as the starting Rover, a second level player who frequently blitzes but also needs to know how to drop into coverage. With his size and athleticism, Johnson appears to be a good fit and has been the starter since the first practice of the spring. If he's up to the challenge and puts up numbers similar to what Rovers did at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, Johnson is in for a big year.