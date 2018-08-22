AY Top 30: Can Durham repeat his 2017 success?
AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 with #7, defensive end Landis Durham.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6'3", 255 lbs.
2017 stats: 56 tackles, 12 TFL (2nd in the nation), 10.5 sacks (1st in the SEC), 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Why he's #7 on the list
Durham came out of nowhere last year to become one of the nation's top pass rushers. This year, he's preseason All-SEC and won't be sneaking up on anybody. Opponents will gameplan for him, double him with tight ends and running backs and basically try to slow him down. Durham, on the other hand, will have to show that he's capable of handling that attention and continue to be a problem for quarterbacks. If the Aggie defense is going to take the leap forward that it can, Durham will have to keep finding his way into the offensive backfield.