{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 08:58:17 -0500') }}

AY Top 30: Can Durham repeat his 2017 success?

Mark Passwaters
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 with #7, defensive end Landis Durham.

Landis Durham won't sneak up on anyone this year.

More on Durham

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6'3", 255 lbs.

2017 stats: 56 tackles, 12 TFL (2nd in the nation), 10.5 sacks (1st in the SEC), 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Why he's #7 on the list

Durham came out of nowhere last year to become one of the nation's top pass rushers. This year, he's preseason All-SEC and won't be sneaking up on anybody. Opponents will gameplan for him, double him with tight ends and running backs and basically try to slow him down. Durham, on the other hand, will have to show that he's capable of handling that attention and continue to be a problem for quarterbacks. If the Aggie defense is going to take the leap forward that it can, Durham will have to keep finding his way into the offensive backfield.

