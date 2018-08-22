Durham came out of nowhere last year to become one of the nation's top pass rushers. This year, he's preseason All-SEC and won't be sneaking up on anybody. Opponents will gameplan for him, double him with tight ends and running backs and basically try to slow him down. Durham, on the other hand, will have to show that he's capable of handling that attention and continue to be a problem for quarterbacks. If the Aggie defense is going to take the leap forward that it can, Durham will have to keep finding his way into the offensive backfield.