Because we're not rating feel-good stories here, or he'd be #1. Davis was a member of the Rivals250 in 2016 and the #5 receiver in Texas. He looked like he was ready to crack the two-deep two years ago, but suffered an ACL tear over the summer and has suffered through a difficult rehabilitation process. He played last year, but clearly wasn't the same player, then was largely kept away from contact and ran with the fourth team in the spring.

That was then.

Davis caught the eye of Jimbo Fisher almost immediately this spring as he filled a need for a big receiver with speed. He shot up the depth chart and now looks like he's set to start opposite Jhamon Ausbon. Now that he's healthy and has regained confidence in his knee, his hands and route running have been outstanding. If he keeps this up, he could be a guy who catches SEC opponents by surprise this fall.