A tackling machine and regular big play maker last year, Dodson was inexplicably left off the pre-season all SEC team. New defensive coordinator Mike Elko moved Dodson outside this spring in order to take advantage of his blitzing skills, putting him in a position to put up even bigger numbers this year. If the defense is to improve in 2018, it'll need a lot from Dodson-- and he looks like he's up for the challenge.