AY Top 30: Dodson aims for another huge year

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 with #5, linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Tyrel Dodson racked up 105 tackles in 2017.

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6'2", 242 lbs.

2017 stats: team-leading 105 tackles, 11 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 8 passes broken up, 3 INTs

Why he's #5 on the list

A tackling machine and regular big play maker last year, Dodson was inexplicably left off the pre-season all SEC team. New defensive coordinator Mike Elko moved Dodson outside this spring in order to take advantage of his blitzing skills, putting him in a position to put up even bigger numbers this year. If the defense is to improve in 2018, it'll need a lot from Dodson-- and he looks like he's up for the challenge.

