The biggest question on the 2018 football team is whether the offensive line can make a marked improvement over their performance last season. While some juggling is still going on at center and guard, Green has been uncontested at right tackle so far during the spring and summer. He has the faith of offensive line coach Jim Turner, and he'll need to be a stabilizing force in his first season as a full-time starter. With opponents like Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and LSU, there's no doubt he'll be tested by some of the nation's top defensive linemen. If the Aggies are going to have a good season, he'll have to hold his own.