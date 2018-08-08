Ticker
AY Top 30: Has Sutherland found a comfort zone?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
AggieYell.com continues its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's 2018 success with #21, left guard Keaton Sutherland.

Keaton Sutherland seems comfortable at left guard.

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6'5", 315 lbs.

2017 stats: Started 12 games, moving from right tackle to left guard for the final five games

Why he's #21 on the list

Possibly the state's best offensive lineman in the 2015 class, Sutherland has struggled to find a home on the offensive line since arriving at A&M. Originally groomed to be a tackle, he struggled mightily at right tackle in SEC play last year before moving inside after the Mississippi State game. After making the change to left guard, he seemed to be more comfortable and confident. He enters 2018 as a guard and with high expectations, as he's the most experienced player on an offensive line that is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2017.

