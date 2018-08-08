Possibly the state's best offensive lineman in the 2015 class, Sutherland has struggled to find a home on the offensive line since arriving at A&M. Originally groomed to be a tackle, he struggled mightily at right tackle in SEC play last year before moving inside after the Mississippi State game. After making the change to left guard, he seemed to be more comfortable and confident. He enters 2018 as a guard and with high expectations, as he's the most experienced player on an offensive line that is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2017.