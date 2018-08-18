Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-18 09:58:28 -0500') }} football Edit

AY Top 30: Mack looks for big last hurrah

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's success in 2018 continues with #12, defensive tackle Daylon Mack.

Gbkxfwjdnfw9b41b2yfq
Daylon Mack put up big numbers in limited snaps last year.

More on Mack

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6'1", 320 lbs.

2017 stats: 19 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack

Why he's #12 on the list

After three frustrating seasons, Mack is easily in the best shape of his A&M career and seems to have found a comfort zone in Mike Elko's defense. Instead of being in a read and react system, Elko wants Mack to get up the field, which should lead to more of the big plays he has become known for. Mack was a force in limited snaps last year, but a superb spring and summer has him set as a full-time starter in 2018. A rejuvenated and dedicated Mack could be a danger to the rest of the SEC.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}