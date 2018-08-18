After three frustrating seasons, Mack is easily in the best shape of his A&M career and seems to have found a comfort zone in Mike Elko's defense. Instead of being in a read and react system, Elko wants Mack to get up the field, which should lead to more of the big plays he has become known for. Mack was a force in limited snaps last year, but a superb spring and summer has him set as a full-time starter in 2018. A rejuvenated and dedicated Mack could be a danger to the rest of the SEC.