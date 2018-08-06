Ticker
AY Top 30: Madubuike becoming a factor

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
AggieYell.com continues with its list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 with #23, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Justin Madubuike should see plenty of playing time this year.

More on Madubuike

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6'3", 305 lbs.

2017 stats: 20 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked kick

Why he's #23 on the list

Madubuike has been flipping back and forth in the starting lineup with senior Daylon Mack, but one thing is certain: he's going to have a major role on this football team. He started to really flash late last season, picking up 5 tackles against LSU and having a solid bowl game. He was outstanding in the spring, with his counterparts on the offensive line calling him a "monster." He's shown good speed for his size and has shown all the signs of being ready to break out into a full-fledged difference maker. Whether he's with the 1s or anchoring the 2s, he'll get that chance this year.

