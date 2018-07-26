Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 11:46:38 -0500') }} football Edit

AY Top 30: Mann's moment arrives

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com's countdown of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's 2018 success continues with #27, punter Braden Mann.

Pkdz4q1e7ugmcv0bkwyr
After being a kickoff specialist for two years, Braden Mann takes over at punter.

More on Mann

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5'11", 190

2017 stats: averaged 63.0 yards per kickoff with 33 touchbacks; averaged 47.0 yards per punt on two punts in 2016

Why he's #27 on the list

The Aggies have been on a hot streak at punter for the last half-decade, with Drew Kaser and Shane Tripucka being two of the nation's best at the position. Mann, the former #2 kicker in the nation in the 2016 class, finally gets his chance this year. Equipped with a cannon for a leg that harkens back to Kaser's, Mann simply needs to be more consistent to become the next great Aggie punter. Considering Jimbo Fisher's willingness to play conservative and control field position, Mann's right leg will probably be a big weapon in 2018.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}