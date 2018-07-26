The Aggies have been on a hot streak at punter for the last half-decade, with Drew Kaser and Shane Tripucka being two of the nation's best at the position. Mann, the former #2 kicker in the nation in the 2016 class, finally gets his chance this year. Equipped with a cannon for a leg that harkens back to Kaser's, Mann simply needs to be more consistent to become the next great Aggie punter. Considering Jimbo Fisher's willingness to play conservative and control field position, Mann's right leg will probably be a big weapon in 2018.