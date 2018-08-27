McCoy is the unquestioned leader of the offensive line and will be expected to set the example for everyone else. With his size and quickness, he makes for a unique center and hasn't given up a sack one-on-one in his career. Moore is huge, but has limited experience -- even if the coaching staff has been very pleased with his performance since taking over at the end of the spring. He'll be facing some of the nation's top pass rushers, so a solid performance will be vital.