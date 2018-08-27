Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 10:07:43 -0500') }} football Edit

AY Top 30: McCoy, Moore to fill key roles on O-line

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
Publisher

AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 continues with two players sharing #3: center Erik McCoy and left tackle Dan Moore.

Erik McCoy will run the offensive line again this year.

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6'4", 315 lbs.

2017 stats: Started all 13 games; 2018 pre-season All-SEC


Dan Moore is a massive player at left tackle.

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6'5", 317 lbs.

2017 stats: Appeared in 8 games, with 1 start at left tackle

Why they're #3 on the list

McCoy is the unquestioned leader of the offensive line and will be expected to set the example for everyone else. With his size and quickness, he makes for a unique center and hasn't given up a sack one-on-one in his career. Moore is huge, but has limited experience -- even if the coaching staff has been very pleased with his performance since taking over at the end of the spring. He'll be facing some of the nation's top pass rushers, so a solid performance will be vital.

{{ article.author_name }}