With the presumed departure of Kendall Bussey, the Aggies have only one other scholarship back behind All-SEC junior Trayveon Williams: Jacob Kibodi -- who has all of 11 career carries. That leaves a massive hole in the depth chart that one or more of the newcomers could fill. Corbin is closest to the mold of Bussey (and Williams) in that he's a speed back that hits the hole quickly. Prince is a little bigger and not as fast, but can wear out opponents before breaking a big run. Strong and Jackson are power backs that should feel right at home in the SEC West. Jimbo Fisher could find a role for each of these players in his offense before things are said and done this year.