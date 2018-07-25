AY Top 30: New RBs to fill big role
AggieYell.com's countdown of the 30 most important players to Texas A&M football's 2018 success continues (and cheats) with #28: freshmen running backs Jashaun Corbin, Deneric Prince, Charles Strong and Vernon Jackson.
More on the freshman backs
Corbin: 5'11", 195; 107 carries, 1,022 and 11 TD, 25 catches for 619 yards and 7 TD in 2016 at Rockledge (Fla.) High
Jackson: 6'3", 240; 2,560 yards and 33 TD rushing in 2017 at Boling)
Prince: 6'1", 196; 106 carries for 863 yards and 10 TD at Manvel
Strong: 6'1", 220; 186 carries for 1,388 yards and 15 TD at Union County (Fla.) High
Why they're #28 on the list
With the presumed departure of Kendall Bussey, the Aggies have only one other scholarship back behind All-SEC junior Trayveon Williams: Jacob Kibodi -- who has all of 11 career carries. That leaves a massive hole in the depth chart that one or more of the newcomers could fill. Corbin is closest to the mold of Bussey (and Williams) in that he's a speed back that hits the hole quickly. Prince is a little bigger and not as fast, but can wear out opponents before breaking a big run. Strong and Jackson are power backs that should feel right at home in the SEC West. Jimbo Fisher could find a role for each of these players in his offense before things are said and done this year.