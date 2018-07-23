The Aggies have two very solid starting safeties in Donovan Wilson and Derrick Tucker. But A&M's lack of depth at safety was exposed quickly when Wilson was hurt in the first half of the season opener at UCLA. Larry Pryor, Keldrick Carper and, eventually, Tucker were needed to fill the void. In order to add depth at safety, defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist moved Devin Morris and Deshawn Capers-Smith over from corner in the spring, but more needed to be done.

Enter O'Neal.

Originally committed to A&M under Kevin Sumlin, O'Neal de-committed but was drawn back into the fold by Jimbo Fisher. Fisher has referred to O'Neal as "a really good player" on the banquet circuit this summer, and the freshman is almost certainly going to be counted on as the third safety. He brings good size, instincts and will hit people -- then tell them about it online later.