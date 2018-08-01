Hines may not be a starter, but he's the primary backup at least one linebacker position and maybe both after the departure of Santino Marchiol. Hines came on strong at the end of 2017 and the new coaching staff has high hopes for him, which they clearly showed in the spring as he was essentially turned loose and allowed to get after ballcarriers. Hines considers himself a three-year college player, and if he's going to stick to his schedule, he needs a big season in 2018.