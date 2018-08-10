Because he's the most likely candidate to start opposite Charles Oliver and, even if he doesn't start, he's going to play a lot. Renfro came out of nowhere last year to earn playing time; this year, he's expected to continue to be a force against the run and a turnover creator, but much better against the pass as well. His build is much better than it was last year, and if his confidence has improved as well, he should be capable of remaining a big part of the corner rotation.