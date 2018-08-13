The Aggies entered Jimbo Fisher's first spring practice with a jumble at wide receiver and only Jhamon Ausbon as a sure-fire starter. That has since changed and a lot of clarity has come about in the past couple of weeks. One thing that is certain is that Rogers will enter the season as one of the players Fisher is counting on. The new coach went looking to add a tall receiver with speed late in the 2018 recruiting class and couldn't do it; since then, he's been looking to Rogers to fill that void. He had an outstanding spring game and remains a key element of the offense, being a primary target for lobs in the end zone and deep passes from both Kellen Mond and Nick Starkel. For the Aggie offense to hit on all cylinders, Rogers will have to justify Fisher's faith in him with a big year.