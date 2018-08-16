AY Top 30: Sternberger A&M's secret weapon?
AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 continues with #14, tight end Jace Sternberger.
Class: Junior (JUCO transfer)
Height/Weight: 6'4", 250 lbs.
2017 stats (at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M): 21 catches for 336 yards and 6 TDs
Why he's #14 on the list
Maybe we should take a moment and recognize the fact that a tight end IS #14 on the list; we haven't had one in the top 30 in five years (Cam Clear). But Sternberger definitely deserves to be here and may even be ranked a bit low. After a big performance in the spring game and being named Team MVP for spring practice, Sternberger looks like he's stepped in to become a vital part of the new offense. Jimbo Fisher's tight ends have caught plenty of passes in the past, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Sternberger puts up some nice numbers in 2018.