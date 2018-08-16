Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-16 10:39:46 -0500') }} football Edit

AY Top 30: Sternberger A&M's secret weapon?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 continues with #14, tight end Jace Sternberger.

Gz32wqmxqyuercwrxude
Jace Sternberger has been a great fit for Jimbo Fisher's offense.

More on Sternberger

Class: Junior (JUCO transfer)

Height/Weight: 6'4", 250 lbs.

2017 stats (at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M): 21 catches for 336 yards and 6 TDs

Why he's #14 on the list

Maybe we should take a moment and recognize the fact that a tight end IS #14 on the list; we haven't had one in the top 30 in five years (Cam Clear). But Sternberger definitely deserves to be here and may even be ranked a bit low. After a big performance in the spring game and being named Team MVP for spring practice, Sternberger looks like he's stepped in to become a vital part of the new offense. Jimbo Fisher's tight ends have caught plenty of passes in the past, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Sternberger puts up some nice numbers in 2018.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}