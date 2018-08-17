Hampered by injuries early in his freshman season, Tucker didn't really start making an impact until mid-season, when he took over the starting job with a vengeance. He was the SEC defensive player of the week after a 14 tackle, 1 INT performance at Ole Miss and had 10 tackles against LSU. His 55 tackles were good for fifth on the team, even if he only made 7 starts. Tucker comes in to 2018 as an unchallenged starter and is considered one of the emerging defensive backs in the conference. Now he has to continue to put up big numbers while being tougher against the pass over the course of a full season.