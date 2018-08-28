AY Top 30: Williams becomes the focal point of the offense
AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 continues with #2, running back Trayveon Williams.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 5'9", 205 lbs.
2017 stats: 173 carries for 798 yards and 8 TDs; 2018 preseason All-SEC
Why he's #2 on the list
Williams had an up and down season last year, but so did the offense as a whole. With the arrival of Jimbo Fisher, the offense has seen a total revamp and now centers on the junior back. Fisher is a believer in Williams not only as a runner, but a receiver, a blocker and a team leader. If the Aggies are going to have a good season in 2018, Williams is going to get the ball early and often -- and he'll have to make it pay off.