Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 08:57:50 -0500') }} football Edit

AY Top 30: Williams becomes the focal point of the offense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell.com
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2018 continues with #2, running back Trayveon Williams.

Uedilgyivgrty8axyubp
With the Aggies becoming more of a running team, Trayveon Williams will get the ball a lot.

More on Williams

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5'9", 205 lbs.

2017 stats: 173 carries for 798 yards and 8 TDs; 2018 preseason All-SEC

Why he's #2 on the list

Williams had an up and down season last year, but so did the offense as a whole. With the arrival of Jimbo Fisher, the offense has seen a total revamp and now centers on the junior back. Fisher is a believer in Williams not only as a runner, but a receiver, a blocker and a team leader. If the Aggies are going to have a good season in 2018, Williams is going to get the ball early and often -- and he'll have to make it pay off.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}