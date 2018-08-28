Williams had an up and down season last year, but so did the offense as a whole. With the arrival of Jimbo Fisher, the offense has seen a total revamp and now centers on the junior back. Fisher is a believer in Williams not only as a runner, but a receiver, a blocker and a team leader. If the Aggies are going to have a good season in 2018, Williams is going to get the ball early and often -- and he'll have to make it pay off.