AY Top 30: Wilson returns with something to prove
AggieYell.com's list of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M's 2018 success continues with #4, safety Donovan Wilson.
More on Wilson
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6'1", 207 lbs.
2016 stats (Wilson was hurt in the first game of 2017): 59 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 INT
Why he's #4 on the list
The defense needs senior leaders and playmakers, and Wilson qualifies in both categories. Playing safety instead of nickel, he's the veteran member of the back end of the defense. He's also a powerful tackler who proved in 2015 he's got a nack for forcing turnovers. The Aggies will need him at his best for the defense to hit on all cylinders.