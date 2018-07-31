When you take a look at Wood's career stats, the fact that he's had trouble staying healthy and ended up playing defensive end last year and putting him anywhere on this list seems like a stretch. But Jimbo Fisher thinks he has NFL talent and there's almost no doubt Wood starts the season as the second tight end.

Ironically, Wood left Arizona in search of more playing time, and that led him to a school that hadn't used a tight end much at all in a half-decade. He arrived at just the right moment, as A&M was rebuilding their depth chart and needed immediate contributors. Wood seems to fit that bill.

With his size, Wood looks like he can immediate contribute as an in-line blocker in a two-tight end set. He also could be a reliable target in the short passing game as a check down for Nick Starkel or Kellen Mond. He also provides some senior leadership on a team largely made up of underclassmen, which could be invaluable in and of itself.