Since blowing out No. 5 Tennessee two weeks ago, the Aggies have lost five in a row.

“It was blow for blow and came down to the very end. It was a great game,” South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said.

The Aggies (15-13, 6-9 SEC) roared back from a 13-point deficit in the second half courtesy of a 17-1 run over a 6 minute span, erasing a 46-33 hole to take a 50-47 lead on a 3-pointer by Solomon Washington (9 points).

“They just fought and fought and fought,” coach Buzz Williams said.

The problem: that 3, with 8:31 remaining in the game, was A&M’s first make in 13 attempts. They would make one more in 17 total attempts, meaning they made 12% of their 3-point attempts on the night.

Eighteenth-ranked South Carolina would only hit 32% of their 3’s, but 8 of 25 was enough to overcome A&M’s major advantage at the free throw line, where they made 22 of 25.

After Washington’s 3-pointer, the game became a back-and-forth affair, but South Carolina pushed their lead back up to 7 points at 66-59 on a 3-point play by guard Meechie Johnson (22 points). But Obaseki (11 points), who has struggled from the free throw line all year, sank two free throws to cut the lead to 5.

South Carolina’s Zachary Davis (16 points) made a layup to put the Gamecocks back up 7 with 2:04 left, but Aggie guard Boots Radford (19 points) scored with 1:46 to go. After a defensive stop, Obaseki drove the lane for a basket and was fouled with 1:19 left. Obaseki made the foul shot again, cutting South Carolina’s lead to 2.

“I thought Mo was as good as Mo has been all year long,” Williams said. “Sometimes we don’t know what he’s doing, but that’s calmed down.”

Obaseki said he has been putting in extra practice at the line in order to shake his slump.

“I was pretty frustrated,” he said. “You put the work in…and to go 100% from the free throw line was a relief.”

The Aggies were able to get two stops and South Carolina’s Ta’Lon Cooper missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 16 seconds left, giving the Aggies a chance at the tie. Point guard Wade Taylor (15 points) sprinted the length of the court and hit a layup off the glass with 9 seconds left. But, as Taylor was on the court, South Carolina quickly pushed the ball up the court and Davis got a layup at the rim with 3.1 seconds to go.

“Their defender was on their heels to an extent,” Paris said. “Meechie saw something late, Zach broke late and (Johnson) got it to him right at the rim.”

The Aggies set up a play to try to get off a last-second shot, but the game clock inexplicably started when Taylor passed the ball to Bradford when both were out of bounds. The referees immediately called the play dead, causing Williams to collapse to the court in incredulity.

“I don’t know what was going on,” Radford said. “As soon as I got the ball, they stopped it. I thought I was going to work the way we wanted it to.”

The clock was reset, but A&M’s play was burned and they had to go to Plan B.

That plan had Taylor inbounding to forward Andersson Garcia, getting the ball and sprinting up court. But Taylor slipped just on the South Carolina side of the court, killing any chance at a final heave.

For the fourth time in what is becoming a lost season, the Aggies lost a game by 3 points or less, and for the third time they lost in the final 10 seconds.

“I appreciate the resolve, I appreciate the resiliency. I thought it was the best fight with a bad result,” a clearly emotional Williams said. “I won’t sleep tonight.”