Baseball notebook

The Aggies lost two out of three in Frisco this past weekend, losing to Washington State and Wichita State. In both games, the bullpen was a letdown.

Unfortunately, that's been a recurring trend in the early going. A&M, so far, has only had one game where the starter didn't perform well -- the Washington State loss. Nathan Dettmer was tagged for 6 runs (5 earned) in 3 1/3 innings -- but when he left the roof truly caved in.

Xavier Lovett, the transfer from Mississippi State, gave up 4 earned runs and didn't record an out. He gave up a hit, hit a batter and walked two. That put A&M down 11-0 and pretty much sealed the deal.

Against the Shockers, the Aggies had the lead and coughed it up after Ryan Prager left after 4 innings. Lefty Joseph Menefee gave up 3 earned runs in an inning after Brad Rudis gave up a pair in 2 innings of work. Robert Hogan took the loss after throwing 3 wild pitches in the 9th.

The bullpen was in on another blown lead the previous Saturday, against Penn. The Aggies gave up 5 in the 9th, with Menefee giving up 4 of them in 2/3 of an inning.

The numbers from the pen so far are kind of scary. Lovett's ERA stands at 36.00, while Alex Magers has an ERA of 20.25 (both have two appearances, to be fair). Menefee's ERA is 15.75 with a WHIP of 2.0 in four appearances. Stanford transfer Jacob Palisch has an ERA of 6.43, with a win and a loss, in 5 appearances totaling 7 innings.

Hogan, his bout of wildness against Wichita State excluded, has pitched pretty well. He's got a 1.80 ERA and a WHIP of .8, with 5 strikeouts in 5 innings over 5 outings. True freshman Chris Cortez, with his high 90s fastball and nasty slider, has a 1.08 ERA in a 5 appearances.

Hogan and Cortez look like they can be solid parts of the bullpen, and both are true freshman, which is exciting. But it's veterans who haven't been up to snuff so far. It's not like the Aggies have many other options, so Jim Schlossnagle will have to sink or swim with them.