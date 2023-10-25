When you look at A&M's roster and see only two point guards, the first instinct is to think they're a little thin at the position. But when one of those players is possibly the best player in the SEC...well, then they're not.

Taylor is coming off an incredible 2022-23 season, when he was one of just three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts. He carried the team to a huge win over then-No. 2 Alabama with a season high 28 points, then averaged nearly 19 points a game in the SEC Tournament as the Aggies made it to the championship game.

Expectations are extremely high for Taylor, who was picked by The Athletic's Andy Katz as the best junior in the nation Wednesday. If his numbers improve any further over his 2022-23 results, Taylor could well be an All-American.

His backup, Lindsay, is a player the Aggies have been waiting for for a while. A bigger point guard than Taylor, Lindsay is a solid 3-point shooter and ballhandler. He hit his only shot attempt -- a 3 -- and had a steal in nearly 6 minutes of work in the 78-73 scrimmage win against Baylor.

The Aggies have other players who can take on the role of triggering the offense -- Boots Radford comes to mind -- but they want the ball in Taylor's hands as much as possible. With his ability to get to the basket, shoot from distance and being nearly automatic at the free throw line (87.5% last year), he's the guy who can lead the Aggies to their first Sweet 16 or beyond.