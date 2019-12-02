Mulitple sources have indicated that sophomore tight end Glenn Beal has entered the transfer portal and intends to leave Texas A&M after two relatively quiet seasons. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound product of River Ridge (La.) John Curtis was one of Jimbo Fisher’s first targets when he arrived at Texas A&M and served as the third tight end for the Aggies in 2018, behind Jace Sternberger and Trevor Wood. A lot more was expected from Beal in 2019, and he started the season as the team’s number one tight end after freshman Baylor Cupp was lost for the year.

Beal started the first two games of the season, but his playing time dropped rapidly as Jalen Wydermyer began to emerge. Beal missed the Ole Miss game due to an injury, and the performance of walk-on Ryan Renick relegated Beal to the bench. Except for a handful of appearances, he was a non-factor during the second half of the year.



Beal totaled 2 receptions for 10 yards in his Aggie career, serving primarily as a blocker.



Since the start of the 2019 season, the Aggies have had four players -- Beal, running back Deneric Prince, cornerback Moses Reynolds and safety Brian Johnson -- decide to transfer. A fifth, wideout Roshauud Paul, decided to redshirt after four games and will likely leave as well. With A&M closing in on a full recruiting class, a number of other departures appear to be inevitable.





