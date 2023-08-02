If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

"I really like this 2023 team that we have returning. It's a hungry group," he said. "They have shown they are not satisfied with just eight wins. They know that we have a higher ceiling here at Carolina and everything they have done sinceJanuary embodies that."

Beamer may like his 2023 team, but he's also aware that the Gamecocks will face challenges that go beyond the regular SEC East schedule. He also had tremendous roster turnover, flipping nearly half his roster.

"We have got 38 new guys on our football team and I know in today's college football, rosters turn over more than they ever have, but 38 is a really high number when you talk about incoming freshmen and transfers," he said. "We are going to be a young football team. We expect to play true freshmen at every single position this upcoming season. So we have to continue to grow up and get better in a hurry."

One player who did return, however, is quarterback Spencer Rattler, who will take the reins of the offense for a second season. Beamer said he is a believe in Rattler's ability to be an elite SEC quarterback.

"(I'm) so fired up that he's back as our quarterback for another year. (This is) someone that came in and was voted a captain by his teammates last season as a junior and has an opportunity to be a two-time captain here at South Carolina, somebody that finished the season strong last season but has not slowed down," Beamer said. "He was voted our most outstanding offensive player during spring practice and excited to see what he's going to do this upcoming year."

South Carolina has a new offensive coordinator in Dowell Loggains, who held that role at three different NFL stops before spending last season on Sam Pittman's staff at Arkansas. Beamer said he "could not be more excited" to have Loggains in Columbia, but said the offense has work to do.

"The key for us offensively, we have just got to be a lot more consistent than what we have been," he said. "We have done some really good things offensively but we have been way too inconsistent, to have a week last year where we didn't score an offensive touchdown against Florida, but comeback the very next week and score 63 points in the next game."

Beamer said his defense would continue to look for big plays, as it has during his first two seasons as South Carolina's coach.

"The key for us there is going to continue to be an opportunistic defense, which is what we've been," he said. "We have led or been second in the SEC two years in a row in takeaways. We have got to continue to be that opportunistic group as well."

Beamer said the Gamecocks' youth and tough schedule will make 2023 a "challenging" year, but he believes his program is on the upswing.

"This program is not for everybody but make no mistake about it, the culture in our football team has never been stronger since I took over as the head coach in 2020," he said.