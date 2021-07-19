Beamer excited for his first season at South Carolina

Scott Beamer is also a realist. He knows that he’s got his hands full in Columbia after the Gamecocks crumbled to a 2-8 record in 2020. That led to the firing of Will Muschamp and Beamer’s hiring.

“Let's move this program forward today and let's try to get better each and every week and be the best we can be at the end of the season and take our head out of the water and see where we are at that point,” Beamer said when asked what would define a successful first season for him. “Hopefully, we're the very best that we can be, and we've reached our potential.”

That level of potential won’t be very high unless the Gamecocks improve their offense, which was completely inept in Texas A&M’s 48-3 drubbing of South Carolina last year at Williams-Brice Stadium. For the year, the Gamecocks went through three quarterbacks and ended up 98th in the nation in total offense.

“We’ve got a lot to prove,” Beamer said. “There’s a lot of question marks about our offense, there’s no doubt about it.”

The question marks start at quarterback, where South Carolina has very little in terms of game experience.

“We've got good young talent at the quarterback position, but that's what it is, it's young. Luke Doty is the most experienced guy that we have. We named him our starter coming out of spring practice. He's a guy that's been in our program for a year,” Beamer said.

The Gamecocks do return much of a maligned offensive line from 2020 and their best player, running back Kevin Harris. Beamer said the running game will be the team’s strength again this season.

“Obviously, we all know what Kevin Harris did at South Carolina last season and the season he had. He's excited to build upon that and to have an even better 2021 season. To lead the SEC in rushing yards per game and to go over a thousand yards on a team that didn't have the success they wanted on the field to me is remarkable and just a testament to the workhorse that Kevin is,” he said. “Marshawn Lloyd, who we have high hopes for, is fully healed and doing a great job in his rehab (Lloyd tore an ACL last summer) and is back to full strength. I’m excited to watch him.”

While the Gamecocks ostensibly have more talent on defense, the results from last year indicated otherwise. It ranked even worse than the offense, coming in 105th in total defense and scoring defense, giving up 36 points per game. Still, Beamer sees positives up front.

“We are deep, and we are talented at defensive line,” he said, noting defensive ends Kingsley Enagbare and defensive Zacch Pickens as players he had previously recruited. “In this league, you'd better be able to stop the run, and is it starts up front. We added talented freshmen to that group. We added talented transfers to that group, and looking forward to those guys starting.”

Beamer said the Gamecocks are seeing “great competition” at linebacker, with younger players competing with veteran Sherrod Greene. There will have to be competition in the secondary, where South Carolina has been gutted.

“That was a position that was really hit hard, that we knew we needed to replace, and we started on that day one, and we've continued into the summer,” the new coach said. “We've got five guys new to the defensive back position that weren't even there during spring practice that we've added since the end of spring practice. I’m looking forward to getting out there and watching those guys compete in the fall.”