Texas A&M punter Braden Mann was the first player at his position taken in the 2020 NFL Draft when the New York Jets picked him in the sixth round, with the 191st overall pick.

Mann not only continued A&M's legacy of excellent punters, he redefined the position in his time with the Aggies. The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner demolished the record books a year ago, breaking the all-time record for most 60-yard-plus punts with 14 with a long of 82. He averaged 51 yards per punt, the best of all time, and set the NCAA record for average in a game (60.8). To boot, he pinned 19 punts inside the 20 yard line. He was a unanimous first team AP All-American and the SEC's Special Teams Player of the Year.

Mann took a slight step back in 2019, but not much of one. He still averaged 47.1 yards per punt, with a long of 68, and was both an All-SEC and All-American selection -- even if he wasn't a Ray Guy Award finalist.

"Braden is one of the best punters I have ever seen but an even better person and he is team oriented,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He saw the big picture, was a tremendous leader and has a great work ethic. He truly affected the outcome of games. His ability to flip the field and to be able to kill the ball inside the 20 is outstanding. I think he will be a great pro."







