Jackson, a three-year starter and team captain, had a solid year in 2023, with 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as he consistently dealt with double teams. But he really burst onto the radar screens of NFL teams the year before, when he tallied 37 tackles, 7 TFL and 2 sacks in just 8 games.

In a draft that was lacking in big defensive tackles, the 6-foot-2, 325-pound Jackson was a rare commodity. After a strong performance at A&M's Pro Day in March, Jackson set himself up to be a mid-round draft pick, but a run on tackles boosted him up to the end of the third round.

“McKinnley is a powerful man on the inside against the run and can be quite disruptive in the interior,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. “His ability to take on multiple blockers helps the overall defensive scheme.”

The Bengals, who were 31st in total defense last year -- next to last --- have invested significant capital on the inside of the defensive line. They took Michigan's Kris Jenkins with their second round pick (49th overall) and signed DT Sheldon Rankins in free agency. The Bengals now have a lot of bulk on the interior to shut down the running games of division rivals like the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.