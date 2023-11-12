"We should be relevant on the national scene," Bjork said. "Something is not clicking ... Our program is stuck in neutral."

The athletic director, who arrived at A&M after Fisher's hiring in 2017, said he saw multiple glaring problems in the football program, many of which were attributed to a lack of leadership.

"Honestly, just consistency and positivity and confidence (were concerns)," Bjork said. "That's really what it boils down to and that everything we do in this world rises and falls on leadership, good and bad."

Bjork said the decision to fire Fisher came to a head after a 38-35 loss to Ole Miss last weekend.

"So we're sitting on the back porch. And I think, 'Why? Why is this not working? What is the problem? What do Aggies think? Do we have any hope? Where do we go?'"

Bjork said he called university interim President Mark Welsh that Sunday night and requested to meet with him the following day.

"The assessment that I delivered was that we are not reaching our full potential. We are not in the championship conversation and something was not quite right about our direction and the plan," he said.

Welsh supported Bjork's decision, which was later approved by members of the Texas A&M Board of Regents on Thursday.

After A&M's 51-10 win over Mississippi State, Bjork informed Fisher that the two needed to meet Sunday morning at 9 a.m. During a "quick and cordial" conversation at Kyle Field, Bjork relieved Fisher of his duties. He then appointed associate head coach Elijah Robinson the interim head coach through A&M's bowl game.

"Elijah is all about the players," Bjork said. "The reaction (to his appointment) was awesome."

The decision to move on from Fisher forces A&M to pay out a nearly $77 million buyout, easily the largest in the history of college football. Bjork took responsibility for the massive extension given to Fisher in 2021 that, in retrospect, was a mistake, but said the 12th Man Foundation and the A&M athletic department has the ability to handle the buyout.

"Although this is a major, major financial decision that comes with many consequences, we have a plan and we will not let this impact the performance or the culture of our entire athletic program," he said.

Bjork indicated that time was of the essence in making a hire, with the early signing period in mid-December and the transfer portal reopening on Dec. 4. He laid out a clear vision for what he would be looking for during a national search for Fisher's replacement.

"A coach that has a program identity, great interpersonal skills, a track record of player development, a commitment to academics, a recruiting machine, supreme organizational skills, a culture of discipline, passion for the game, a proven winner, strong leadership skills, involved in the community and, of course, knowledge of X's and O's -- and someone that understands and also can capitalize in today's modern day college athletics," Bjork said rapidly.

The objective in the hiring of the next coach, Bjork explained, will be to find an individual who can come in and provide successful leadership for a long time.

"The ingredients for a championship are here. Aggies want to do it the right way and deserve excellence in everything that we do," he said. "Something was not working to reach our full potential. So it's not one game. It's not one moment."















