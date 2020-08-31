AggieYell - Blades opts out

Blades made his decision public with a tweet, saying he had opted out but would return in 2021. A reason for the decision was not given.

Blades struggled with a shoulder injury in 2019 which limited him to just seven games, six of which he started. He was one of the big additions in the 2019 class after the Aggies flipped him from Oregon, but his injury hampered his play. He racked up 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks before his season was ended in the first half of A&M's win against Mississippi State.

Fortunately for the Aggies, cornerback is a position that has become deeper in recent years. Blades will certainly be missed, but coach Jimbo Fisher has repeatedly raved about the play of fellow senior and returning starter Myles Jones, who now appears to have his position locked down. New JUCO arrival Brian George and 5-star freshman Jaylon Jones will now likely compete for Blades' old spot, though the versatile Erick Young could also factor into the equation.

If Blades does return in 2021, a cornerback depth chart that appeared a little scary will become stronger. Blades, George, Jaylon Jones and Josh Moten will all return, with newcomers Tyreek Chappell, Deuce Harmon and Dreyden Norwood currently slated to join them.

The Aggies open their season in 27 days against Vanderbilt at home.