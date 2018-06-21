Williams, who was widely anticipated to be a lottery pick coming into the 2018 NBA Draft, lasted until the 27th pick Thursday night. His fall ended there, as he was selected by one of the league's up and coming teams and one of the most prestigious franchises in all of sports, the Boston Celtics.

A two-time Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Williams averaged 11.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest during 61 career college games while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor. He turned down an opportunity to go pro after his freshman season to return to A&M and helped the Aggies to the Sweet 16 this past season. His personal highlight film included a pair of national attention-getting dunks in tournament wins over Providence and defending champion North Carolina.

Williams' rookie contract will be considerably less than what it would have been if he had been a lottery pick (the 27th pick is slotted to receive a 3-year guaranteed contract worth approximately $4.22 million), but he joins a franchise that won 55 games and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The 6-foot-10, 241-pound Williams is just 20 years old and provides a needed injection of youth to a fairly thin Celtics front court. Boston's top big man is 32-year-old PF Al Horford, who averaged just under 13 points per game last year. Williams will likely split time at center with fellow Louisiana native Greg Monroe, who averaged 10.3 PPG in his seventh season.

The 2018-19 Celtics should be one of the top teams in the East again, led by PG Kyrie Irving and big money free agent SF Gordon Hayward, who played in less than a half of the season opener last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury. With a young and explosive backcourt to work with Williams could provide the Celtics with the young, athletic rebounder, defender and post presence to push Boston back to the Finals.