Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), DeMarvin Leal (bye), Tarian Lee (bye), Adrian Medley (bye), Adarious Jones (bye), Jeffery Carter, (bye), Dylan Wright (bye)

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Lost 16-15 to Hebron

47 yard FG, 1-2 on PAT (PAT was blocked)

Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 17-7 over Bishop Dunne

Two catches, 18 yards

Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams

Lost 17-7 to Houston St. Pius X

6 tackles.

Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown

Won 49-21 over Carrollton Creekview

Seven catches, 176 yards, three touchdowns

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 29-6 over Montgomery

Consol allowed 150 yards rushing

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 56-41 to Crosby

Dayton allowed 490 yards of offense. Orebo had four sacks.

Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry

Lost 22-14 to Seven Lakes

Two sacks

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 59-3 over Snellville South

Two catches, 42 yards, touchdown

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 32-17 over State College

Harrisburg allowed only 252 yards of offense.

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 72-14 over Pasadena South Houston

Atascocita had 522 yards of offense

Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor

Lost 50-21 to Marshall

Hallsville had 197 rushing yards

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 63-6 over Houston Madison

Manvel had 125 yards rushing

Lanier (GA.) QB Zach Calzada

Won 38-20 over Winder-Barrow

19-27, 270 yards, three touchdowns, three carries, 19 yards

Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe

Lost 63-6 to Manvel

One catch, 41 yards, one touchdown

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 14-0 over Klein Oak

24 carries, 200 yards, one touchdown, one catch, three yards

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Won 63-39 over Fort Bend Kempner

Kempner passed for zero yards

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 51-14 over Brusly

One catch, 53 yards, one touchdown. Also had a 72 yard punt return for a touchdown.



