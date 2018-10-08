Brown, Orebo among #GigEmGang19 Standouts
Here's a look at how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action:
2019 commits
Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), DeMarvin Leal (bye), Tarian Lee (bye), Adrian Medley (bye), Adarious Jones (bye), Jeffery Carter, (bye), Dylan Wright (bye)
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Lost 16-15 to Hebron
47 yard FG, 1-2 on PAT (PAT was blocked)
Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 17-7 over Bishop Dunne
Two catches, 18 yards
Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams
Lost 17-7 to Houston St. Pius X
6 tackles.
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown
Won 49-21 over Carrollton Creekview
Seven catches, 176 yards, three touchdowns
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 29-6 over Montgomery
Consol allowed 150 yards rushing
Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 56-41 to Crosby
Dayton allowed 490 yards of offense. Orebo had four sacks.
Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry
Lost 22-14 to Seven Lakes
Two sacks
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 59-3 over Snellville South
Two catches, 42 yards, touchdown
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 32-17 over State College
Harrisburg allowed only 252 yards of offense.
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 72-14 over Pasadena South Houston
Atascocita had 522 yards of offense
Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor
Lost 50-21 to Marshall
Hallsville had 197 rushing yards
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 63-6 over Houston Madison
Manvel had 125 yards rushing
Lanier (GA.) QB Zach Calzada
Won 38-20 over Winder-Barrow
19-27, 270 yards, three touchdowns, three carries, 19 yards
Houston Madison cornerback Bobby Wolfe
Lost 63-6 to Manvel
One catch, 41 yards, one touchdown
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 14-0 over Klein Oak
24 carries, 200 yards, one touchdown, one catch, three yards
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Won 63-39 over Fort Bend Kempner
Kempner passed for zero yards
Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris
Won 51-14 over Brusly
One catch, 53 yards, one touchdown. Also had a 72 yard punt return for a touchdown.
2020 commits
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Won 28-14 over North Forrest
Navasota had 375 yards of offense.
College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead
Won 28-0 over Klein Forest
College Park had 298 yards of offense
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Lost 14-13 to Angleton
Hightower had 300 yards of offense
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Lost 63-39 to Fort Bend Bush
Kempner rushed for 414 yards
Houston North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Lost 28-14 to Navasota
Five catches, 165 yards, one touchdown
Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Malik Hornsby
Won 61-27 over Fort Bend Willowridge
5-8. 206 yards, three touchdowns, seven rushes, 46 yards, two touchdowns.