The Aggies haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2016. Their next chance comes tomorrow, when they play a Nebraska team that has never won an NCAA Tournament game.

Ever.

And that's something Williams could not care less about. He's more interested in Nebraska's win total (23) and their ability to score.

"They run a pretty offense. I can't pronounce all their names, I know their numbers," he said. "And just watching them you don't want to play against them, but just watching them, there's for sure envy as a coach, like I wish I could do that. I wish I could get our players to read and react the way they do."

Point guard Wade Taylor said Nebraska has a number of similarities to Alabama in terms of their offensive pace, which Williams agreed with.

"They're fast. They're not as fast as Alabama. But percentage of shots from 3, eerily similar to Alabama," he said. "I don't know, to be honest with you, if we've played a team that combines the pace at which they prefer to play along with the flow or the prettiness or the style. And for sure we haven't played anyone whose roster is built the way theirs is."

As AggieYell.com noted to Williams, the Aggies have been playing some pretty solid offense themselves of late. Since the insertion of Manny Obaseki into the starting lineup and operating with a greater tempo, A&M has been far more effective.

"I think we've done a much better job defensively, which has led to us being able to play with more pace at the beginning of the shot clock, which has, to some degree, led to us getting fouled more often, which, for us, if we can get fouled more often and the possession starts from a dead ball, defensively we're able to muck it up," Williams said. "We're probably better mucking it up defensively than we are offensively, but we for sure need our offense to help our defense. But I think over the last three weeks, in some respects, our defense has helped our offense."

After a regular season that was frequently disappointing, the Aggies (20-14) did what they've done in recent years: got hot down the stretch and made an impact in the SEC Tournament. But Williams is looking for a victory in the NCAA Tournament, which has remained elusive.

"We would be grateful (for a win). We're thankful to be here after all that's transpired, as you know, over the last month or so. And selfishly, I'd just like it to keep going to be able to continue to hang around these guys," he said. "It's been remarkable, the lessons that we've learned, the resiliency that they've shown, the togetherness, the connectivity. We'll have our hands full against Nebraska. Unique opponent, very well-coached, with really, really skilled players."