Williams offered Little Elm PG R.J. Hampton Saturday morning. He's more than an in-state prospect; he's the top-rated point guard in the 2020 class and 5th overall in the nation according to Rivals.com.

Hampton, who already has small forward height as a rising high school junior, is already on the radar of many of the nation's top programs. He has standing offers from Duke, Kansas, LSU, SMU and North Carolina, to name a few of at least 16 schools known to be in contention.

The Aggies may be a bit late to the party, but Hampton has shown no indication of committing anytime soon. If A&M can get in the mix for him, it would be a clear sign that Williams has the recruiting clout to bring a consistent winner back to Aggieland.