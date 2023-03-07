News More News
Buzz sweeps coach of the year awards

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
A program record for conference wins and a second-place finish in the SEC has earned Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams a clean sweep of the conference's coach of the year awards.

Buzz Williams was named the AP's SEC Coach of the Year Tuesday.
Williams, who was named the SEC coaches' co-Coach of the Year Monday, one the Associated Press' version of the award outright Tuesday. It is the second time in four seasons at A&M that Williams has won the award. Missouri's Dennis Gates came in second, with Alabama's Nate Oats third.

The 2023 conference slate was a memorable one for the Aggies, as they went 15-3 in SEC play and undefeated at home. Their final victory at home was Saturday against No. 2 Alabama, the first time an A&M basketball team had defeated an AP top 3 opponent.

The Aggies were led in that game by point guard Wade Taylor's 28 points, and the AP also recognized Taylor Tuesday. He was one of three unanimous All-SEC First Team selections, along with Alabama's Brandon Miller and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

Taylor was also second in the SEC Player of the Year balloting, picking up two first-place votes. Miller, who was also named Newcomer of the Year, took the award.

