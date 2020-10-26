AggieYell - Bye week review: Linebackers

The Aggies have had a short linebacker rotation, with Andre White backing up Aaron Hansford and Buddy Johnson until the Mississippi State game, when Chris Russell got into the action. As a group, they've had two good games and two less than stellar ones.

It's weird to say, but when one player is on, the other two have been as well. When one has a bad game, all three of them do. It's been feast or famine.

The Vanderbilt and Mississippi State games were examples of excellent linebacker play, especially from Johnson and Hansford. They racked up big numbers, applied pressure, handled their assignments well and tackled. Alabama and Florida were very different stories. They missed a ton of tackles, found themselves frequently out of position and had very little impact on the game -- until the last series for Florida's offense, when Johnson made the game-defining play with a forced fumble.

Johnson has been inconsistent to date, but has stepped up his play significantly compared to last year. His performance against Mississippi State may have been the best of his career and could be a big boost going forward. He did everything right, tackled well, blitzed effectively and caused all kinds of problems for the Bulldogs. He leads the team in tackles by a wide margin and, if he plays like he did against Mississippi State the rest of the way, will be one of the SEC's best linebackers.

Hansford has had had similar issues, but has still made the departure of Anthony HInes and afterthought. He's shown great speed and athletic ability, and looked very comfortable last weekend when he finally got a chance to blitz. He's made some mental blunders as well and missed some big tackles -- he was largely invisible for large stretches of the Alabama and Florida games. But he dominated last Saturday and showed just what he's capable of doing.

White has been a fairly regular presence on the field, but has had some issues. He's already tied his 2019 tackle total with 15, but has also missed a lot of tackles in the running game. Unlike Hansford and Johnson, he's had trouble getting swallowed up by opposing linemen and not being able to free himself. He's shown some good speed and instincts, but has also looked lost at times like he doesn't know what to do. The coaches still seem to believe in him, but I was expecting more from him.

Russell just got his first action at linebacker last weekend and looked pretty comfortable. He's got good size and has a reputation for being a solid tackler, so maybe he could be come a regular in the rotation as the season goes one. Having another linebacker the coaches can trust to go with the top three would be a big help.