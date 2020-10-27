AggieYell - Bye week review: Secondary

The good news: the Aggies held Vanderbilt to 150 yards and Mississippi State to 219 yards passing.

The bad news: they're still ranked 79th in the nation in passing yards allowed, averaging 279 yards a game.

Wait, what?

Yes, that's how bad things were against Alabama and Florida, where A&M's secondary was torched for a combined 747 yards and 8 touchdowns. The combination of absolutely botched assignments, terrible tackling, being athletically outmatched and even falling down all contributed to a pair of horrible performances. Considering the experience that most members of this unit had, that's pretty unacceptable.

The safety unit has to be the biggest disappointment on the team to date. A deep group with a three experienced players -- one with All-SEC expectations -- they've been below par.

Demani Richardson was excellent against Vanderbilt and his normal self against Mississippi State, but the games in between were not kind. At least one of Alabama's long touchdown passes was the result of him completely misreading the play, allowing Jaylen Waddle to shoot right down the middle of the field uncovered. He dropped an easy interception against Florida and missed several tackles against the Gators. After starting the season with a ProFootballFocus score of 89.6, Richardson scored a 49 and a 47.7 in the next two games before recovering with a 72.2 against Mississippi State. For a player expected to be the leader of the secondary, that's disappointing.

The other starter, Leon O'Neal, would take those numbers in a heartbeat. The good news is that O'Neal is better across the board compared to last year; the negative is that a lot of the same problems -- bad tackling, hotheaded mistakes and poor pass coverage -- are still around. He picked of a pass against Vandy but missed 4 tackles; tackled well against Alabama but blew a coverage over the top that allowed John Metchie to score easily; got torched by Florida and picked up two personal fouls in the process and then followed it up with the best game of his career -- but picked up a personal foul on special teams. Unfortunately, his backup, Keldrick Carper (who comes in in passing situations) has been little better.

Some assistance may be on the way. True freshman Antonio Johnson got his first serious playing time against Mississippi State and looked really good, racking up 4 tackles. He also showed impressive speed, coming downhill to make plays on quick passes. Brian Williams also saw the most playing time of his career, and the sophomore picked up 4 tackles and a sack. How Mike Elko may work the two into the rotation remains to be seen, but coach Jimbo Fisher said both are in line for more playing time.

Devin Morris, who had been splitting time with Erick Young at nickel, has been pushed into a full-time role with Young's injury. Young, a former 5-star, was off to a very good start before getting hurt against Alabama; Morris has been up and down. He also blew an assignment against Alabama on a long touchdown pass and has missed 6 tackles -- almost all along the sideline -- including 5 in the middle two games of the season. He has been pretty decent in coverage, but when your PFF season score for tackling is 25.3, that's a bad sign.

With the exception of a few brief appearances by Travon Fuller -- who has immediately been targeted as soon as he comes on the field -- it's been the Jones Boys at corner all season for A&M. Senior Myles Jones was one of the stars of training camp and, save for a horrible game against Alabama, has been solid. He held his own against Florida and looked like he was having a pretty easy time of things against Mississippi State, where he picked off a pass. But the Aggies can't have any more nightmares from their seniors, so they'll be looking for more from here on out.

Freshman Jaylon Jones has had a start to the year like you'd expect for a talented freshman. He's made some very good plays, but also blown a few coverages and missed his fair share of tackles. But when it's just him and the wideout on an island -- and the wideouts aren't wearing Alabama uniforms -- he's done as well as you'd expect from an SEC corner. The difference is he hasn't come close to tapping his potential and the best is yet to come. A&M would be delighted if he has a very rapid progression to elite status during the second half of the year.